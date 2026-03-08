Elite 11 Standout Keegan Croucher Drawing More SEC Attention

If you were wondering why programs like Kentucky and Georgia won’t leave Keegan Croucher alone, Saturday probably cleared that up.

The Ole Miss commit went to Atlanta for the Elite 11 Regional and walked out as the event’s “Alpha Dog,” which is basically the camp’s way of saying: this was the best quarterback here.

And this wasn’t a light group. It was a field full of blue‑chip arms, national names, and guys who already have half the SEC on speed dial. Croucher still rose above all of them.

Elite 11 Atlanta: Ole Miss four-star commit Keegan Croucher named @247Sports Alpha Dog, while Clemson commit Kharim Hughley punches his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals. Full top performers and evaluation notes from Saturday’s workout https://t.co/e6wGDU3yus pic.twitter.com/crnqcmnFQd — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) March 8, 2026

“There were multiple passers who made strong cases for Alpha Dog honors on the day, and to be clear there was not a runaway favorite from the event. However, we felt four-star Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher’s best moments on the day were by far the brightest,” 247Sports’ Hudson Standish wrote about Croucher. “Hovering around 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Croucher owns a projectable frame and appears to have the frame space to eventually play north of 220 pounds.

“The name of the game for Croucher is effortless velocity, as he generated the most pace on the ball out of the top group and made a number of difficult throws look routine. At times the ball escaped him, and there were some off-target throws, but for the majority of Saturday’s workout, Croucher was operating at a level we haven’t previously seen from him.”

That’s been the trend for months now. He’s already the No. 4 quarterback in the country, and Rivals hasn’t exactly been shy about why.

“Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills,” Rivals wrote.

“Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production.

“Croucher has transferred to emerging national powerhouse Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him blow up as a senior.”

Well, the blowing up part seems to be happening already.

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher has been throwing some darts at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta. https://t.co/TKCr9eoPab@Zach_Berry @SpiritBen pic.twitter.com/TdYkCxMZvt — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 7, 2026

And that’s why Ole Miss is working hard to keep him committed. Croucher still speaks glowingly about Oxford. “Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” he told Rivals. He talked about the offense, the staff, the hospitality, and how “they can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC.”

But when you’re named Alpha Dog at one of the biggest quarterback showcases in the country, the attention doesn’t slow down. It ramps up.

Kentucky and Georgia know what they saw. So does Ole Miss.

The chase is officially on.