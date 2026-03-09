Ole Miss QB Recruiting Update: Rebels Tracking Elite Prospect, Protecting Commit

Ole Miss doesn’t know exactly what its quarterback room will look like three or four years from now, but the early outlines are starting to take shape.

And if there’s a theme emerging, it’s this: the Rebels are getting involved early with the kind of prospects who usually blow up long before signing day. That starts with Grayson Clary.

Clary was one of the standouts at the Atlanta Elite 11 regional over the weekend, which is becoming a familiar setting for future SEC quarterbacks.

He’s only a 2028 prospect, but Ole Miss has already made sure he’s not a stranger in Oxford. He’s camped there, he’s built relationships with Joe Judge, Jake Schoonover and Fisher Ray, and he’s the type of player you want to be in on before everyone else realizes what he is.

The résumé is already strong. As a sophomore at Daniel (S.C.), he threw for 2,800 yards, 41 touchdowns and just two interceptions, plus another 330 yards and nine scores on the ground. First Team All‑State. Region Player of the Year.

An 11‑2 season and an Elite 8 run. Now he’s at Rabun Gap‑Nacoochee, ready to take over full‑time after sitting behind a senior.

Even in limited snaps last season, he still played in 12 games and accounted for nearly 1,000 total yards. He’s the kind of early‑cycle quarterback who tends to rise fast, and Ole Miss has positioned itself well before that happens.

Keegan Croucher: The SEC Isn’t Backing Off

While Clary represents the future, Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher is the present and the attention around him isn’t slowing down.

Croucher went to the same Elite 11 regional and walked out as the Alpha Dog, the camp’s MVP. That kind of performance only fuels the chatter, and reports continue to circulate about SEC programs trying to flip him.

Kentucky and new head coach Will Stein are the biggest reported threats right now. Stein recruited Croucher at Oregon, where the Ducks were a finalist before he chose Ole Miss.

But Croucher’s commitment hasn’t wavered, largely because of the relationships he and his family keep pointing to.

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher has been throwing some darts at the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta. https://t.co/TKCr9eoPab@Zach_Berry @SpiritBen pic.twitter.com/TdYkCxMZvt — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 7, 2026

“He loves Ole Miss,” his father, Damian Croucher, told Rivals. “Coach (Pete) Golding has been a big advocate of Keegan. Believes in Keegan all the way. Coach (Joe) Judge and Keegan are in constant conversation.”

Croucher himself has echoed the same confidence, even after the coaching change.

“I liked Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis, but Pete Golding is a great coach and he understands Ole Miss,” he said. “I was surprised when Kiffin left, but Coach Golding reassured me quickly about the direction of the program.

“Coach Judge and I have a strong relationship. He knows how to handle the quarterback room. John David Baker has been in touch too. He’s been there before, so I don’t see the offense skipping a beat. He’s a guy you want to play for. He wants to build his players into great men. He and Coach Kiffin are different, but I believe in Coach Golding.”

Croucher will finish his high school career at Baylor School, where he’ll also try to recruit his new backfield teammate, five‑star running back David Gabriel‑Georges. Like Croucher, Gabriel‑Georges wasn’t shaken by the coaching change, thanks in part to his relationship with Jake Schoonover.