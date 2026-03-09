Ole Miss Lands Official Visit With Louisiana’s Top Running Back Prospect

Frank Wilson hasn’t been back in Oxford for long, but he’s already doing the thing Ole Miss hired him to do: make Louisiana recruiting feel a little smaller and a lot more accessible.

The latest example is Trey Martin, a four‑star running back from Franklin Parish who’s suddenly sitting squarely on the Rebels’ board.

Martin isn’t just another name from the Bayou. He’s the No. 1 running back in Louisiana, a state that rarely produces average talent at the position.

His offer list reads like a who’s who of college football. LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Houston, and a handful of others that would make most recruits stop and stare.

Instead, Martin’s recruitment is still wide open, and Ole Miss is right in the middle of it.

That’s where Wilson comes in. He’s known Martin for years, dating back to his LSU days, when Martin was already on the Tigers’ radar. Relationships matter in recruiting, and Wilson has one here that predates his arrival in Oxford. Now he’s turning up the heat, and it’s not hard to see why.

Martin’s junior season was the kind that forces everyone to reevaluate their boards. After a modest sophomore year, he exploded for 1,310 yards, averaged more than 11 yards per carry, and found the end zone 26 times.

That’s not a fluke. That’s a player figuring out who he is and making sure everyone else notices.

Official visits are already lining up: Tennessee in late May, Alabama in early June, Ole Miss the following weekend of June 12-14, and LSU right after that. Ohio State is lurking, too, because of course they are.

But the Rebels getting a mid‑June official is no small thing. It means they’re in the real conversation, not just hanging around the edges.

Pete Golding has made Louisiana, his home state, a priority since the day he arrived, and Wilson’s presence has only sharpened that focus.

Landing Martin won’t be easy. LSU rarely lets elite in‑state backs leave without a fight, but that was when Wilson was at LSU. Now with Wilson leading the charge at Ole Miss, the Rebels are swinging with purpose.

It’s early, and this recruitment has months left to twist and turn. But every time Ole Miss pops up with another top Louisiana name, the pattern becomes a little clearer. Wilson is doing what he does best, and the Rebels are benefiting from it.