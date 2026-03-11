Ole Miss Staff Already Active in Transfer Portal Ahead of Offseason

Ole Miss faces Texas on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament, a game that could end the Rebels’ season.

Win, and they move on. Lose, and the offseason begins, which means the transfer portal conversation is about to pick up.

Some departures are already known. A few players, like AJ Storr, will be gone simply because they’ve exhausted their eligibility. Others will inevitably test the portal.

No current Rebel has announced intentions yet, but fans will be watching names such as Ilias Kamardine, Travis Perry, Patton Pinkins, Eduardo Klafke and Koren Johnson. Each has shown flashes this season and would draw interest if they chose to explore options.

Again, none of them have made decisions public. But players elsewhere have, and Ole Miss is already involved.

Laramie County Community College point guard TJ Coulter entered the portal this week, and according to OMSpirit, he has already heard from the Rebels’ staff. The 6-foot-4 guard from Sparks, Nev., leads the NJCAA in scoring at 27.5 points per game for a 16-11 LCCC team still competing in the postseason. The Golden Eagles face McCook Community College later this week in the Region IX Quarterfinals.

Another big night for @thetjcoulter. At 27.7 points per game, he leads the nation in D1 JUCO scoring. He's also averaging 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks (as a 6'4" guard). Last night, he hit a game-winner to finish with 28 and move his team to 1st in its conference. https://t.co/0WWvPz5s8N pic.twitter.com/UZEeVxciTx — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) March 1, 2026

Coulter is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three. He’s reportedly hearing from Colorado, Duquesne, Nevada, Jacksonville State, UMass, South Dakota State, Idaho and Stephen F. Austin.

He’s clear about what he wants next.

“Perfect fit for me, I want to be an instant impact player for sure,” Coulter said. “But also a school that is a winning program with a great staff and development type of team.”

Across two seasons, Coulter has averaged 24.2 points per game. He’s more than a scorer, too — he’s posted multiple games with three or more steals and uses his length well as an on-ball defender.