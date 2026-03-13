Everything Malik Dia, Travis Perry Said After Ole Miss Shocking Win

Ole Miss is still playing meaningful games on the third day of the 2026 SEC Tournament after knocking off No. 7-seed Georgia 76-72.

The Rebels led by as many as 23 points in the second half, but had to fight tooth and nail at the end to defeat the Bulldogs. Two key Rebels during the game were forward Malik Dia and guard Travis Perry and both spoke with reporters after the game to talk about the win.

Here’s everything they had to say.

Perry on team leadership during Georgia’s 20-2 run…

Obviously that’s a huge swing. You’re up 23 and then suddenly they’re hitting a lot of threes. But we weren’t really blindsided by it. They’re a great team that shoots the three well and plays fast, so we knew a run was probably coming. In the huddle it was really everybody talking. The coaches did a good job keeping us calm. Elias and Kez handled the ball well and got fouled in big moments. AJ made some clutch baskets down the stretch, and Malik was playing the way he was. Honestly, it didn’t need to be said much. Everyone knew that if we wanted to keep playing, we had to win. That was the mindset — just keep playing hard and keep doing what we were doing.

Dia on never surrendering the lead…

We had a lot of poise. Throughout the season we’ve been in situations like that a lot, and I feel like we’re finally starting to break through in those clutch moments. In the huddles not much had to be said. It was just about staying calm, staying poised, and getting the job done. As far as Selection Sunday, this team is fighting every game. We’re taking it one game at a time. We just don’t want our season to end. We want to be in the big dance.

Perry on validation on transfer decision last offseason…

It’s always good to have support. Kentucky fans travel well to Nashville. But my mindset is always just to go out there and play for my teammates. I’m really happy where I’m at. I’m happy playing with Malik every day and playing for Coach Beard. My focus is just doing whatever I can to help the team win. I’m sure that probably makes my mom happy to hear that, but for me it’s just about helping us win.

Perry on personal development this season…

That’s something I’ve tried to keep working on all year. There have been some ups and downs with it. Before we came down here, Coach Beard and I talked about what the mission was. We wanted to win one game at a time, but for us to win I needed to do more than just shoot the ball. You’re not always going to shoot it well. So I’m just trying to impact the game however I can. The coaches have been on me all year about being a little more nasty, a little more physical. Tonight I finally got a good bruise from Somto, so that probably helps my case. The main thing is just impacting the game even when I’m not scoring.

Perry on feelings after making first three-pointer…

It was. That actually goes back to Elias — he used to do that celebration when he finally hit one, even back in the preseason. I kept telling everybody I was going to keep shooting them. I even told Max Smith and Zach Day they needed to watch, because when one finally went in my hands were going to stay up for a while. So it was a little relief, but also excitement that we were stretching the lead.

Dia on importance of starting fast…

It’s huge. We’re just taking it one game at a time. When your season is on the line, you’re going to play with a different intensity. For me personally, I just don’t want to go home. I want another day. I want another moment with these guys. I’m just going to keep playing my heart out for them.