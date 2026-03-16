Cotie McMahon’s Award Run Continues With Sporting News All-America Honor

Cotie McMahon keeps stacking postseason honors, and Monday brought another big one.

The Ole Miss star was named to The Sporting News 2026 Women’s College Basketball All-America Second Team, adding to what has already been a long list of national recognition.

This is the sixth All-America nod of McMahon’s career and her first time landing as high as the second team. It comes just a week after she was selected as a USA TODAY Honorable Mention All-American.

The accolades keep rolling in for 3️⃣2️⃣! 📰 | https://t.co/9elgL8zDw2 pic.twitter.com/W5M3XGg8Z1 — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) March 16, 2026

McMahon has been in the national spotlight all season. She earned a spot on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Late Season Team.

Those honors are part of 22 individual awards she has collected this year. She was also named SEC Newcomer of the Year and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in her first season in Oxford.

Her production backs it all up. McMahon has averaged 19.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. She raised her level even more during SEC play, posting 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.4 minutes.

With 675 points so far, McMahon has recorded the fifth most points in a single season in program history. She has also scored 20 or more points in 19 games, tying Bianca Thomas’ 2009-10 mark for the second most in a season by a Rebel.

Now, McMahon gets an every bigger stage to showcase her skills. On Sunday, Ole Miss learned it’ll be the No. 5 seed of the Sacramento Region in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

“It’s win or go home, so we don’t have time to really sit and think of all the, ‘I wish I did this, shoulda, coulda, woulda’” McMahon said Sunday after learning the Rebels’ tournament fate. “We really have to live in the moment and realize we either give our all or we’re packing our suitcase, and we’re going home, and we’re done for the season. So just making sure we’re staying consistent, making sure that we’re showing up every day, practicing with a level of urgency,”

The Rebels will face 12th seeded Gonzaga in Minneapolis on Friday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.