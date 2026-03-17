Ole Miss Looks Built for March Run After SEC Tournament Test

March Madness is here and the craziness will begin soon enough.

Ole Miss women’s basketball is back in the middle of it all for the fifth-straight season and just showed why they’re dangerous in the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels posted dominant wins against Auburn and Vanderbilt, a No. 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament, before falling to the eventual SEC Champion, Texas.

Before that they played four games in eight days, including three against ranked foes including LSU and South Carolina, two of the top teams in the country.

The ‘Sip always shows out 🙌

Come send off Team 51 to Minneapolis ✨

Tomorrow | 8:45 AM | Tuohy Basketball Center#HottyToddy x #Give pic.twitter.com/SFeBKKm855 — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) March 17, 2026

Ole Miss is certainly prepared for what’s about to come.

“We played four games in eight days and then three games in a row in the SEC Tournament against the best teams in the league,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the tournament field was announced on Sunday. “After going through that, it’s hard not to feel prepared when the schedule slows down and you have a day between games.”

The Rebels also played that stretch without one of their best defenders in Sira Thienou, but she’s fully recovered and ready for the NCAA Tournament.

“Oh, yeah, I’m back,” she said at Sunday’s press conference.

“Sira has practiced the last couple of days and looks great,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She just looks like she has fresh legs.”

Fresh legs will help Ole Miss after a grueling stretch of two weeks. But that time without Thienou did have some positive benefits.

“Tianna (Thompson) and Jayla (Murray) gained a lot of experience while she was out,” McPhee-McCuin said. “That’s where the depth comes from now. Before Sierra got hurt, we really didn’t have that. I wasn’t playing those kids much. Now we have people we can call on and actual rotations.”

That extra depth may prove vital over the next month, or however long the Rebels run in the NCAA Tournament lasts.

Don’t be surprised, though, if Ole Miss is back in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year. The Rebels are double-digit favorites against Gonzaga in the opening round game (see odds below).

If they win that game, they’ll face the winner of No. 4-seed Minnesota and No. 13-seed Green Bay. All three opponents are winnable for Ole Miss.

How to Watch: Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss, NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Who: No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-9) vs. No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (23-11)

When: 2:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 71, Gonzaga 48 (March 17, 2023)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Texas, 85-68 (SEC Tournament semifinals)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Oregon State, 76-66 (WCC Championship)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.9 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.4 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 103 (3.0 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 44 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 73 (2.1 avg.)

Gonzaga Top Performers

Points: Lauren Whittaker, 19.4 ppg

Rebounds: Lauren Whittaker, 10.2 rpg

Assists: Allie Turner, 114 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Inês Bettencourt, 47 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: Taylor Smith, 18 (0.5 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Gonzaga: +14.5 (-114)

Ole Miss: -14.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Gonzaga: +630

Ole Miss: -1050

Total