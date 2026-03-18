Ole Miss Star Cotie McMahon Earns More National Recognition

Cotie McMahon is putting together quite a Wednesday.

The Ole Miss star picked up her third All‑American honor of the season when the Associated Press named her an Honorable Mention. A few hours later, she added another line to the résumé as a regional finalist for the WBCA Coaches’ All‑America Team.

None of this is new territory for McMahon. She’s been collecting national recognition all year, landing on the Cheryl Miller Final Five list, the Wooden Award National Ballot and the Naismith Late‑Season Team. She’s up to 25 individual honors this season, along with SEC Newcomer of the Year and First Team All‑SEC.

She’s also earned All‑America nods from USA TODAY, The Sporting News and the USBWA. It’s been that kind of season.

And the numbers back it up. In her first year at Ole Miss, McMahon has been one of the most consistent scorers in the country, averaging 19.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting with 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. She stepped it up even more in SEC play, posting 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Her production has already put her in the record book. With 675 points and counting, she’s posted the fifth‑highest single‑season total in program history. She’s also hit the 20‑point mark 19 times, tying Bianca Thomas for the second‑most in a season by a Rebel.

Now the focus shifts to the NCAA Tournament. Fifth‑seeded Ole Miss opens against 12‑seed Gonzaga on Friday in Minneapolis.

McMahon has been one of the biggest reasons Ole Miss is in this position, and Wednesday was just another reminder of the season she’s having.

How to Watch: Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss, NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Who: No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-9) vs. No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (23-11)

When: 2:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 71, Gonzaga 48 (March 17, 2023)

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Texas, 85-68 (SEC Tournament semifinals)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Oregon State, 76-66 (WCC Championship)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.9 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.4 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 103 (3.0 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 44 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 73 (2.1 avg.)

Gonzaga Top Performers

Points: Lauren Whittaker, 19.4 ppg

Rebounds: Lauren Whittaker, 10.2 rpg

Assists: Allie Turner, 114 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Inês Bettencourt, 47 (1.4 avg.)

Blocks: Taylor Smith, 18 (0.5 avg.)

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Gonzaga: +14.5 (-114)

Ole Miss: -14.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Gonzaga: +630

Ole Miss: -1050

Total