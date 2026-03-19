Ole Miss Getting Early Jump on 2028 Four-Star Athlete

Ole Miss is still deep in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but the staff is also doing something just as important behind the scenes.

The Rebels are starting to build early connections for 2028, and getting four‑star athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero on campus later this month fits neatly into that plan.

Compton-Nero, who plays at Rejoice Christian School in Oklahoma, has turned himself into one of the more interesting prospects in the early 2028 class.

After a strong sophomore season, he climbed to No. 5 nationally among athletes and picked up offers from a long list of major programs. Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, SMU and Arizona State are already involved, and more schools have joined the conversation as his stock continues to rise.

At 6-foot-3 and 175-pounds, he is the type of versatile player staffs want to evaluate early. His spring visit schedule reflects that. Ole Miss will get the first look when he heads to Oxford on March 27, right as the Rebels open spring camp, according to 247Sports’ Tom Loy.

“Excited to get to Oxford and experience a SEC powerhouse program with a ton of tradition,” he said to Loy. “They believe in me being dominant at the safety position and excited to develop me for that and the future after college.”

It is a quick stop, but for a 2028 recruit, that is often how these early visits work. It is a chance to meet the staff, see the setup and start forming a relationship that could matter later.

From there, Compton-Nero will visit Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Kansas State.

One of the top two-way ATH in 2028, Kamieon Compton-Nero has some big visits on deck. Here is what he said about each program, as well as a scouting report from @gabrieldbrooks, highlighting why he is so coveted across the country. VIP Story: https://t.co/OTqhiytV3c@247Sports… pic.twitter.com/oS5tUMmnYl — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 18, 2026

It is a busy stretch for a player who is still more than two years from signing anything, but that is the rhythm of modern recruiting. Schools want to get in early, and prospects want to see what each program offers.

For Ole Miss, landing the first visit does not guarantee anything.

It does, however, show that the Rebels are making sure the next wave of talent knows the door is open. Getting Compton-Nero to campus this early is part of that long game.

It is one visit, one relationship and one small step in building the 2028 foundation while the 2027 class remains the main focus.

Here’s the scouring report on Compton-Nero from 247Sports’ National Analyst Gabe Brooks:

“Dynamic two-way playmaker as a high school quarterback and back-seven defender. Likely projects best as a personnel-flexible safety. Monster production on both sides of the ball in 2025. Need more context regarding verified athleticism, but functional athleticism in pads is obvious. Instinctive, aware football player. Capable of playing forward vs. the run or turning to run in coverage. Finds the ball as a defender and consistently plays it. An effective tackler who should only get better with added strength. Flashes some pop as a striker. Uses effective, subtle speed changes on both sides of the ball. Faces lower-level competition, but does dominate. Projects to the P4 level as a potential quality starter with significant long-term potential, especially if the verified data checks out.”