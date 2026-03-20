Pitching Delivers, Offense Doesn’t as Ole Miss Drops Game Two

Ole Miss didn’t have its usual pitching plan available Friday night against No. 15 Kentucky, but the Rebels still pieced together a performance good enough to win.

The problem was on the other side of the box score. Four hits and a handful of walks weren’t nearly enough, and the offense never gave itself a real chance.

On the Mound

Ole Miss wound up ruling out Cade Townsend for Friday’s game and coach Mike Bianco tapped junior right-hander Hudson Calhoun to start.

Making his first collegiate start, Calhoun put on a display to rival what Townsend usually does and may have earned him some extra time on the mound.

Through three innings, the only way Kentucky put runners on base was through a pair of walks, who didn’t advance past second. He also had five strikeouts, but things fell apart in the fourth inning.

Hayden Federico dropped a fly ball in center field that scored a pair of runners who got on base via hits.

Calhoun responded like you want a pitcher to respond. He struck out the next two batters in nine pitches with a runner at second. But an errant pickoff throw to center field put the runner at second and a Owen Jenkins triple in the next at-bat drove in the third run.

Kentucky would go on to record just three hits the rest of the game. But the fourth inning damage was enough.

In the Field

Federico’s error proved costly, but let’s at least acknowledge the play he made in the previous at-bat. He nearly made that diving, snow cone-style catch only to see it pop out when he went to secure the ball. That would’ve been a highlight play.

But he didn’t and Kentucky took advantage.

At the Plate

What Ole Miss did at the plate Thursday worked because three of the eight hits were home runs. Combine that with a pair of great pitching performances and you get a win.

The Rebels got a similar pitching performance from Calhoun, JP Robertson and Landon Waters, but the bats didn’t show up.

Four total hits was all Ole Miss had and it was lucky one was a home run or else this might’ve been the second shutout of the season.

It’s great to see Austin Fawley hitting a home run batting eighth in the lineup, but not when the rest of the lineup is 3-for-26 with no extra base hits and four walks.

Final Thought

It’s worrisome how hot and cold the Rebels’ bats are. It’s reassuring how good the pitching staff is.

Kentucky did all of its damage in one inning and some of that was because of fielding errors. The Rebels’ offense is good enough to get three runs across the plate. There’s home run-hitting power throughout the lineup.

Ole Miss just needs them to find that power when its needed most.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Jaxon Jelkin (5-0), 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1 WP, 94 TP, 57 ST

LP: Hudson Calhoun (1-1), 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K, 74 TP, 47 ST

S: Nile Adcock (2), 2 IP, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HP, 25 TP, 13 ST

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Austin Fawley: 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR, 1 K

Next Up

Ole Miss has now split the first two games of both SEC series and has a chance to avoid repeating history on Saturday.

The Rebels will send Wil Libbert to the mound to start and Kentucky will counter with right-hander Nate Harris. First-pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on SECN+.