Ole Miss and USC Lead Race as Four-Star Safety Reclassifies to 2027

Pole Moala has been on the recruiting radar for a while, but his recruitment is about to shift into a completely different gear.

The Santa Margarita Catholic safety made the call to reclassify from 2028 to 2027, and once that paperwork clears, things are going to move fast. Really fast.

Ole Miss and USC are already out in front according to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, and both programs have been treating him like a priority for months.

But the moment Moala officially becomes a 2027 recruit instead of a 2028 prospect, the rest of the country is going to start circling. Signing in December instead of next year changes the entire timeline, and coaches know it.

First 30, All Glory to God !!🙏🏽

Where’s 🏠? pic.twitter.com/2osY0UY02S — Pole Moala (@pakipole_moala) March 16, 2026

Moala has the profile to match the buzz.

The 6-foot, 165-pound four‑star safety transferred from Leuzinger and is ranked No. 4 in California, No. 4 at his position and No. 55 nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He put up 45 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and a forced fumble last season.

The reclassification isn’t fully processed yet, but Moala says it’s close.

“There’s been an update that they’re still trying to get my classes figured out for the summer but for the most part I’ll be reclassifying to the 2027 class by next week,” Moala said to Gorney. “Since I’m new to the school they want to figure out my classes so that’s why it’s taking longer. By next week, I should have the update to finalize everything.”

Once that happens, the pace of his recruitment is going to change.

Programs that were pacing themselves for a long runway now have to decide quickly whether they’re all‑in. And at least one in‑state power is already making its move.

“It’s a pretty big influence on my recruiting because I never thought they’d come harder to recruit me but after I told them I was going to 27 they said they’re going to recruit me harder once I announce it and they’re up there in my top 10 for sure,” Moala said of the Trojans.

So while Ole Miss and USC may be the early leaders, the field is about to get crowded. Reclassifying turns Moala from a long‑term evaluation into a near‑term decision, and that usually brings new contenders out of the woodwork. The next few weeks could reshape his entire recruitment, and it’s clear he’s ready for whatever comes next.