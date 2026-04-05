Ole Miss Building Early Momentum With Rising 2027 Prospect

Another week down means another round of visit reactions is about to hit the recruiting trail, and one of the first comes from a name Ole Miss fans should get familiar with.

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star cornerback Miles Brown made a midweek stop in Oxford, continuing what has become an aggressive pursuit from Pete Golding and the Rebels.

Brown is already a Top‑30 corner in the 2027 class and one of Tennessee’s top overall prospects. His offer list reflects that. Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Purdue, the attention has been steady, and it’s only grown since the Vols jumped in last summer. That Tennessee offer meant something to him.

“It is great,” Brown told Rivals of the offer. “I have always looked up to a school like Tennessee, so it is just great hearing this news. Really it is a dream come true. You always dream about this stuff so for it to come true is great. This place is just great, so to be a part of it would be so special.”

He’s also been intentional about learning from coaches along the way, especially when it comes to refining his game.

“It is great just being able to take one-on-one feedback and hear what you need to work on,” Brown said of the time spent with Martinez. “You need someone that is going to be honest with you, and he is going to be truthful.”

But this week’s trip to Oxford clearly made an impression. Brown took to social media afterward to rave about the visit, and Ole Miss has positioned itself firmly in the mix as his recruitment continues to heat up.

Graham Simpson airs it out to Miles Brown for a 72-yard touchdown strike. 2-pt Conversion is stopped once again by Lausanne. Westview leads 12-3 with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter@WV_Chargers_FB @nolimit_mb3 @G_Simpson11 pic.twitter.com/0cJxSjzIPj — TN Report Gridiron Blitz (@TNGridironBlitz) September 27, 2025

It’s the kind of early‑spring stop that tends to matter later, especially when a player is already expecting to return.

Brown’s rise has been steady. Once Tennessee offered, he figured things would take off heading into his junior year and he was right.

“I feel like it is,” Brown said of his recruiting starting to take off. “The training and hard work is starting to pay off. All the days of hard work is coming together and paying off.”

Now Ole Miss is in the thick of it, and with Brown already planning a return trip, this won’t be the last update. Another week, another visit reaction — and this one puts the Rebels squarely in the conversation.