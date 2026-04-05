Why Ole Miss Being First Matters in James Armstrong’s Recruitment

Ole Miss jumped into the 2028 quarterback market this week, and it did so with a little distinction attached.

The Rebels became the first SEC program to offer Aliquippa (Pa.) Hopewell four-star quarterback James Armstrong, a rising national name who has watched his recruitment take off over the past few months.

Armstrong is already sitting inside the Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2028 class, and his offer list reflects it. Colorado, Penn State, Florida State, West Virginia, North Carolina have all made their move.

Now Pete Golding and Ole Miss are officially in the mix, and they got there before anyone else in the league.

For a sophomore who’s still two years from signing, that kind of timing can stick.

“It just makes me feel really excited and grateful,” Armstrong said. “I’ve put in a lot of work and have been striving to be officially viewed as a national recruit. This is just the beginning to my journey, but it’s still a great milestone that makes me feel great.”

Armstrong has earned the attention. He threw for 2,350 yards as a sophomore and added 760 rushing yards with 37 total touchdowns to just three interceptions. His rise has been steady, and it’s been noticed.

He picked up an Elite 11 Regionals invite last fall, something he didn’t get the year before.

“This is a big accomplishment for me because I didn’t get an invite last year as other kids in my grade did,” Armstrong said. “I think it shows my growth over the past year and I am honored to be invited to a camp and get to compete with some of the best quarterbacks from around the country. I’m looking forward to showing what I can do.”

That’s the part that makes Ole Miss’ timing interesting.

Yes, it’s early. Yes, the 2028 cycle is still forming. But being first in the SEC isn’t nothing.

It signals intent. It plants a flag. And for a quarterback who’s trending upward, it gives the Rebels a chance to build a relationship before the rest of the conference inevitably shows up.

Armstrong’s recruitment is only going to get busier. Ole Miss just made sure it won’t be watching from the back of the line.