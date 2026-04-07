Ole Miss Forward Enters Transfer Portal As Roster Turnover Continues

Ole Miss got some good news late Monday with freshman guard Patton Pinkins’ decision to stay with the Rebels next season.

But in the transfer portal era, good news usually comes with a counterpunch. On Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that forward Augusto Cassiá has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

NEW: Ole Miss forward Augusto Cassia has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/MorD1lSVIl pic.twitter.com/ncU6MWiivV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 7, 2026

The Brazilian forward played in 31 games last season, averaging 10.3 minutes and making five starts. He posted 2.2 points per game on 46 percent shooting and added 1.6 rebounds. It was his lone season in Oxford after two years at Butler, where he averaged 5.1 ppg and 3.1 rpg. His best outing as a Rebel came in an 85-65 win over Western Michigan, when he scored a career‑high 16 points with four rebounds.

Cassiá is the fifth Ole Miss player to enter the portal on Day 1 of the 15‑day window. Some of those moves were expected. His wasn’t. Neither was forward Tylis Jordan’s.

NEWS: Ole Miss' Tylis Jordan intends to enter the transfer portal, WME Basketball told DraftExpress. Jordan, a 6'9 forward and top-50 recruit in the class of 2025, redshirted this past season. pic.twitter.com/7rVtTIMMVd — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

Jordan didn’t play this past season after arriving as the No. 47 overall recruit in the country. The 6‑foot‑9, 215‑pound freshman helped lead Wheeler (Ga.) High School to a 29‑3 record and a Class 6A state title before signing with Ole Miss.

With five players already in the portal, half of the Rebels’ returning‑eligibility roster is on the move. The only players we can pencil in for next season — as much as anyone can in this era — are Pinkins and Ilias Kamardine.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Augusto Cassiá, F, 6-8, Jr.

Corey Chest, F, 6-8, So.

Hobert Grayson IV, G, 6-4, Sr.

Eduardo Klafke, G, 6-5, So.

Tylis Jordan, F, 6-9, Fr.

Women

Outgoing