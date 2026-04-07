What Patton Pinkins’ Decision to Return Means for Ole Miss

After a disappointing season, there weren’t too many Ole Miss basketball players whose defection would be a major loss. One of those was Patton Pinkins, but news broke late Monday that he’ll be staying in Oxford.

The freshman guard is coming back for the 2026-27 season, according to Draft Express and confirmed by OM Spirit. That simple piece of news answers a couple of important questions about where the Rebels are headed.

NEWS: Ole Miss' Patton Pinkins is returning to Oxford for his sophomore season, he told DraftExpress. The 6'5, 19-year-old guard started 19 games in the SEC, averaging 10.6 points in 29 minutes and shooting 41% from 3 in conference play. An important retention for Chris Beard. pic.twitter.com/5HEWNk6kpe — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 6, 2026

First, it almost certainly means his father is staying put. Speculation picked up over the weekend that Ole Miss assistant Al Pinkins was a serious target for NC State and new head coach Justin Gainey.

The Raleigh ties made the rumor easy to believe, and the timing lined up with the usual spring coaching carousel.

But it’s hard to imagine Patton returning to Oxford while his dad packs for another job. His re-signing is about as clear a signal as you’ll get that the elder Pinkins isn’t going anywhere.

Second, Ole Miss now has the foundation of a strong backcourt already in place.

Pinkins averaged 10.6 points as a true freshman and shot 41 percent from three during SEC play. He started 19 league games and looked like a long-term piece from the moment he settled in.

Pair that with Ilias Kamardine, who announced his return earlier this offseason, and Chris Beard has two proven guards who can score, defend, and carry real minutes.

Kamardine’s first year in Oxford showed how valuable he can be. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds after arriving from France, and he was the only Rebel to start all 35 games. With a full offseason this time, the expectation is he’ll be even better.

So what does all this mean? It means stability. It means Beard doesn’t have to rebuild his entire perimeter from scratch. And it means Ole Miss can attack the transfer portal with a clearer picture of what it already has.

PATTON PINKINS GAME WINNER OLE MISS KNOCKS OFF GEORGIA pic.twitter.com/g677toCn7S — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) January 15, 2026

The portal officially opened Tuesday, and the roster work is far from finished.

But with Pinkins and Kamardine back, the Rebels aren’t starting from zero.

They’re starting with a backcourt that can win games right now, and that’s a pretty good place to begin an offseason.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Corey Chest, F, 6-8, So.

Hobert Grayson IV, G, 6-4, Sr.

Eduardo Klafke, G, 6-5, So.

Tylis Jordan, F, 6-9, Fr.

Women

Outgoing