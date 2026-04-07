Ole Miss Lands Spot In Final Five For Elite 2027 Edge Rusher

Mekai Brown has trimmed his list, and Ole Miss is exactly where it hoped to be.

The four-star edge rusher from Greenwich, Connecticut announced his final five schools, and the Rebels are sitting in the same group as Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

That’s the kind of company that tells you how far Ole Miss has climbed in recruiting under Pete Golding.

Brown is the No. 4 edge rusher in the 2027 class and one of the most coveted defenders in the country. He has spent the spring on the road, checking out early contenders and getting a feel for how each program sees him. After visits to Ole Miss, USC, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, South Carolina, and UCLA, he said the picture is finally starting to clear.

“I haven’t set OVs,” said the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Brown to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, when asked if he could decide before taking official visits. “There may be a chance with that.”

Ole Miss made its move during his recent trip to Oxford. Brown got a closer look at how Golding would use him in the Rebels’ defense, and that vision resonated.

It’s one thing to be on a list. It’s another to show a top national recruit exactly how he fits.

But the Rebels aren’t the only ones swinging hard. Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, and Texas A&M all rolled out the kind of attention you’d expect from programs with national reach and deep recruiting resources.

“They are places I could see myself at; the school itself, as well as the scheme, the feel,” Brown said. “I went to a lot of places this spring. I have to cut the list down.”

Every school in his final five checks the same major boxes. They all made him a priority. They all have competitive NIL setups. And they all offer a path to the NFL, which Brown made clear is a central part of his decision.

“Somewhere that feels like home,” he said. “It is down to the point where every one of these schools could put me in the league. It’s not like a huge drop off with any of them.”

He also paid attention to the smaller things — the culture, the way players interact, the feel inside the building. Those details mattered enough that one school didn’t make the cut.

“Some little things,” he said. “Do I like the culture? Do I like how the players are interacting? I literally wrote a school off because of that.”

So what does this mean for Ole Miss?

It means the Rebels are in the fight with the biggest brands in college football for one of the best players in the country. It means the pitch is landing.

And it means Golding and the staff have positioned themselves exactly where they want to be heading into the next phase of Brown’s recruitment.

Final five season is here, and Ole Miss is still standing. That’s the headline.