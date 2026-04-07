Ole Miss Makes Cut For Top Wide Receiver’s Finalists List

Tae Walden joined the spring trend on Monday.

This is the time of year when blue‑chip recruits start tightening their boards, and the four‑star wideout from Collierville, Tenn. did just that by releasing his finalists.

Ole Miss made the cut once again, continuing a pattern that’s becoming familiar as the 2027 cycle picks up steam.

Walden told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett he’s now down to Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Notre Dame.

It’s a long list, but it’s still a list and being included matters when you’re talking about the No. 105 overall prospect in the Rivals300 and one of the top wide receivers in the country.

Things remain wide open for Walden. He’s already been to Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Oregon, with Missouri and Georgia visits coming later this summer. Ole Miss has been steady here, with Pete Golding stopping by earlier this year and Jake Schoonover and Donte Moncrief staying heavily involved.

“So far this spring it’s a mix between Oregon, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Clemson for who is recruiting me the hardest,” Walden said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “All of these schools have continued to make me feel like a top priority for them when constantly showing love.

“Oregon, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Clemson and Auburn are schools that have my attention, but I am open going into the spring. I am looking forward to my experiences on campuses this spring.”

Appreciate @CoachGolding @drm_12 @CoachSchoonie For stopping by to see me during contact period last month! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/c9YsanIRal — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) February 3, 2026

Ole Miss’ new wide receivers coach, L’Damian Washington, is also in the middle of this one.

“They had some changes, but the new staff is on me,” Walden said. “Coach (George) McDonald was my guy, but coach Washington has picked right up. He’s a cool guy and he’s doing a good job. I want to spend more time with him on this visit.

“Oxford is a nice place and has a good atmosphere. I’m looking forward to getting back. I want to be developed to be the best I can be. My goal is to be ready for the NFL in three years.”

Walden has official visits lined up with Oregon, Georgia, Missouri and Clemson. Ole Miss doesn’t have one scheduled yet, but the expectation is that it’s coming.

And that’s the bigger picture here. As more top prospects start trimming their lists, Ole Miss keeps showing up.

It’s early, and nothing is close to settled with Walden, but the Rebels are right where they want to be in the conversation, in the visits, and in the mix as the 2027 cycle starts to take shape.