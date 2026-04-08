Ole Miss in Top Group for Fast-Rising 2027 EDGE Prospect

Edna Karr keeps producing big‑time prospects, and 2027 EDGE Juelz Batiste is next in line.

The New Orleans standout already holds 16 offers, but his recruitment tightened a bit this spring — and Ole Miss is firmly in the mix.

Batiste told 247Sports’ Mike Roach that three programs are standing out right now: Texas, Ole Miss and Missouri.

“Texas, Ole Miss, and Missouri,” Batiste said to Roach. “That’s who I’m really feeling right now.”

For Ole Miss, the interest comes with a built‑in connection. Batiste’s father played in Oxford, and that family tie is something the Rebels have leaned into as they continue to recruit Louisiana hard.

“My father went there and he was supposed to ball for them,” Batiste said. “I wouldn’t have a problem with balling for them. They have a nice program up there.”

At 6‑foot‑5 and 230 pounds, Batiste is ranked as the No. 46 EDGE nationally and a top‑20 prospect in Louisiana. He played a major role in Edna Karr’s state title run this past season, and his combination of length and explosiveness has made him one of the more intriguing defensive prospects in the 2027 class.

Texas has his attention because of how their defensive line plays.

“They are aggressive on defense,” he said. “I’m an aggressive player, and that’s what I see with them. Their d‑line is explosive.”

Missouri is in the picture for a different reason.

“I like how the coaches are hands‑on,” Batiste said. “They are really hands‑on with all of the players.”

Batiste doesn’t have any visits locked in yet, but he knows where he wants to go this spring.

“I don’t have any visits set yet, but I plan to do that in the spring,” he said. “I’d like to see Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Ole Miss this spring.”

He plans to take his official visits in the summer and make a decision before his junior season kicks off.

“I’m probably going to commit right before the season starts,” Batiste said. “I want to see how each program can develop me on and off the field.”

For now, Ole Miss is exactly where it wants to be: in the top group, with a family connection working in its favor, and a spring visit likely on the horizon.