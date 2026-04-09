Ole Miss Bolsters Interior Presence with Boise State Center

Ole Miss needed frontcourt help for 2026‑27, and on Wednesday, the Rebels took a meaningful step toward reloading that part of the roster.

Boise State center Emily Howard committed to Yolett McPhee‑McCuin’s program, giving Ole Miss a much‑needed piece as it looks to replace the production lost from Christeen Iwuala and Latasha Lattimore.

Both Iwuala and Lattimore exhausted their eligibility after anchoring the paint for the Rebels, leaving a noticeable gap inside. Howard doesn’t arrive as a finished product, but she brings size, experience, and a physical presence that Ole Miss simply didn’t have on the roster.

Boise State transfer center Emily Howard has committed to Ole Miss! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/bthqshPoHU — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) April 8, 2026

Howard began her career at Liberty before transferring to Boise State, and at 6‑foot‑5, she fits the mold of the SEC post players she’ll be battling next season.

She averaged 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 27 appearances as a junior, showing flashes of efficiency and toughness around the rim. Her best production came during her time at Liberty, where she posted 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in her final season with the Flames.

Now she’s headed back closer to home (the Vancouver native played her high school ball in Memphis) and she made it clear why Ole Miss felt like the right fit.

“It’s a great program,” Howard told Ole Miss 365. “And they have a winning culture. There are also great coaches and staff.

“Coach Yo is amazing. She is definitely one of a kind.”

Howard also knows exactly what she’s being brought in to do.

“Definitely my size, my physical strength…A lot of people in the SEC are all big, so I’m excited to go to work,” she said.

That’s the role Ole Miss needs her to embrace. With Iwuala and Lattimore gone, the Rebels needed someone who can take up space, defend the paint, and give them a reliable interior option. Howard’s experience and frame give her a chance to do that.

Her commitment also capped a productive day for Ole Miss, which added Tennessee transfer Talaysia Cooper earlier Wednesday. Cooper, a 16‑point‑per‑game scorer for the Lady Vols, brings offensive firepower. Howard brings size and physicality. Together, they help reshape the roster for 2026‑27.

For Ole Miss, the headline is simple: the Rebels needed post help, and they found it. Howard won’t be asked to replace Iwuala and Lattimore on her own, but she gives Ole Miss a real building block inside and that’s exactly what this roster needed.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Augusto Cassiá, F, 6-8, Jr.

Corey Chest, F, 6-8, So.

Hobert Grayson IV, G, 6-4, Sr.

Eduardo Klafke, G, 6-5, So.

Koren Johnson, G, 6-2, Jr.

Tylis Jordan, F, 6-9, Fr.

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph.

Incoming