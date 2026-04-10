Ole Miss Loses In-State Battle as Former Commit Heads to Mississippi State

Ole Miss has taken a few recruiting hits over the last couple of cycles, but Thursday’s news stings in a very specific way.

Ridgeland standout Trae Collins, once committed to the Rebels, is now headed to Mississippi State. For a staff trying to rebuild its in‑state momentum after the coaching change, this one lands with some weight.

I am grateful to the entire coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career in Starkville. I’m ready to work, compete, and represent the Bulldog family with pride. Hail State! 🐶🔔#Committed #HailState #Bulldogs… pic.twitter.com/kZc0WlrUJ9 — supaman (@TraeCollins27) April 10, 2026

Collins is the kind of player you want to keep home. He has played all over the field at Ridgeland, but his future is in the secondary, where his length and athleticism stand out.

And he made it clear he sees Mississippi State as the place where he can grow.

“I have been a fan of Mississippi State former players for a long time,” Collins said to Gene’s Page’s Rion Young. “Darius Slay is a player who I like a lot. He has been one of my favorite players to play in the NFL. I want to be able to come to Mississippi State and follow in the footsteps of players like him. He is a stud and I want to be able to come in and learn from players like him. Seeing them having players like Kelley Jones and Isaac Smith on the roster lets me know that I am headed in the right direction.”

That is not the voice of a kid wavering or unsure. Collins has been studying Mississippi State’s defensive backs for years. He knows the names. He knows the history. And he sees a clear path for himself there.

Ole Miss tried to get him back. Pete Golding and his staff made him a priority, and for a while early in his recruitment, they had him locked in. But when Lane Kiffin left for LSU, Collins reopened things. That gave everyone else a chance to jump in, and Mississippi State made the most of it.

Now, Collins says the process is finished.

“I am shutting my recruitment down,” he said. “I do not plan on going on any other official visits but to Mississippi State. I have been to a few spring practices at Mississippi State, and I know that this is where I want to be. I have been to multiple games at Mississippi State, and I love how their fans come out even if their team is not doing the best during the season. This place just feels like home to me.”

For Ole Miss, that last line is the tough one. Losing a talented in‑state player is never ideal.

Losing one who was once committed to you, who grew up in your backyard, and who now says Starkville feels like home is even tougher.

Collins checks every box. He is long, athletic, productive, and still developing. And he is choosing Mississippi State over Ole Miss after once being committed to the Rebels.

For Mississippi State, it is a big win. For Ole Miss, it is a reminder of how much work remains to rebuild the in‑state foundation that took a hit during the transition.