Ole Miss Roster Questions Grow After Latest Portal Departure

There are transfer portal losses you shrug off. There are transfer portal losses you expect.

And then there are the ones that make you stop and realize just how much work is left to do.

Travis Perry’s decision to leave Ole Miss falls squarely into that last category.

This is not a depth‑chart casualty. This is not a player pushed out by a numbers crunch. This is a player Ole Miss wanted back, needed back, and now has to replace in a market where shooters with real production do not stay available for long.

NEW: Ole Miss guard Travis Perry plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports. Perry previously played at Kentucky.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/QKSAdOV2gg — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Perry was supposed to be part of the solution.

Chris Beard pulled him from the portal last spring in what felt like the staff’s biggest win at the time. He arrived with the résumé of a kid who could help right away. All‑time leading scorer in Kentucky high school history. Former four‑star. A year of SEC experience.

And most importantly, a skill Ole Miss desperately needed: shooting.

Even in a limited role, he delivered that. He hit 48 threes, shot 88 percent at the line, and gave the Rebels a spacing threat nobody else on the roster could replicate.

His 16‑point game against Georgia in the SEC Tournament was the clearest example of what he could be when the offense opened up for him. That version of Perry was exactly what Ole Miss hoped to build on next season.

Now he is gone, and the timing could not be worse.

Perry becomes the seventh Rebel to enter the portal, joining Eduardo Klafke, Corey Chest, and others who were already thinning out the rotation. Add in the natural departures of AJ Storr and Malik Dia, and the roster has gone from thin to nearly hollow.

As of today, the only players Ole Miss can confidently say will be back in Oxford next season are Ilias Kamardine and Patton Pinkins. That is the entire known returning core.

Kamardine helps. Pinkins helps. But that is not a foundation. That is a starting point for a rebuild that now has to happen almost entirely through the portal.

Losing players to the portal is normal. Losing players you were counting on is not. Perry falls into the second category, and that is why this one stings.

Ole Miss needed continuity. It needed shooting. It needed someone who could grow into a bigger role without having to be the savior on day one. Perry checked all of those boxes.

His exit leaves the Rebels with more questions than answers and puts even more pressure on Beard to hit big in the portal again.

The offseason was already going to be busy. Now it feels urgent.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Augusto Cassiá, F, 6-8, Jr.

Corey Chest, F, 6-8, So.

Hobert Grayson IV, G, 6-4, Sr.

Eduardo Klafke, G, 6-5, So.

Koren Johnson, G, 6-2, Jr.

Tylis Jordan, F, 6-9, Fr.

Travis Perry, G, 6-1, So.

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph.

Incoming