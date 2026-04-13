Ole Miss Makes Strong Impression on Rising 2027 Prospect During First Visit

Ole Miss has hosted plenty of intriguing prospects this spring, but few have seen their stock rise as quickly as Braxton Salster.

That made his first trip to Oxford an important one for the Rebels, and by all accounts, it landed exactly the way the staff hoped.

The Jacksonville (Ala.) Pleasant Valley athlete has been on a steady tour the last two months as his recruitment has taken off. Virginia, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Alabama all got him on campus recently. Ole Miss was the latest stop, and the Rebels wasted no time making an impression. Salster left town with an offer in hand and a clear sense that he had the staff’s full attention.

“It went really well,” Salster told Rebels247’s Tyler Komis. “I don’t know if I was necessarily surprised because I’ve heard a lot of good things about them. The campus was beautiful, the facilities were amazing and the football was really good. Everyone showed love, everyone was respectful and nice. It was just that perfect college campus. Everything about it was just really enjoyable. They made it feel like a really good spot.”

That kind of reaction matters, especially for a player whose recruitment has shifted into a different gear.

Salster has played just about everywhere in high school, but most programs now see him as a tight end at the next level. It’s a role he’s still growing into, but one he’s starting to embrace.

“I just wanted to get a feel for it,” he said. “This spring I played seven‑on‑seven football and of course there’s no blocking with it, but you can get out there and run routes to get a feel for what the job is going to be in college because you got to be a middle man. You got to be a blocker and a receiver.”

The timing of his visit lined up with a bump in his profile. When he arrived in Oxford on Friday, Salster was unranked. By Saturday morning, after a fresh evaluation, 247Sports slotted the 6‑foot‑5, 220‑pounder as the No. 30 athlete in the 2027 class and the No. 19 prospect in Alabama. The 247Sports Composite places him at No. 539 nationally, No. 37 among athletes and No. 21 in the state.

“It feels great, but it’s not really about the rankings,” he said.

Since February, Salster has picked up offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Arkansas, Memphis, Tulane, UAB, Liberty, Southern Miss and Troy. He has a visit to Virginia Tech set for April 18 and expects to return to both Ole Miss and Alabama in the coming months.

He told Rebels247 that Ole Miss and Virginia Tech are standing out the most right now.

Salster has played quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, defensive end, linebacker and safety since eighth grade. He’ll be back under center this fall, but his future position is becoming clearer. And after his first trip to Oxford, so is Ole Miss’ interest.