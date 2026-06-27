Ole Miss Adds High-End Playmaker to 2027 Class in Four-Star WR

Ole Miss didn’t have much time to sit with Friday night’s recruiting sting, and maybe that was a good thing.

Less than 24 hours after Caden Moss picked Ohio State, the Rebels were right back in the spotlight with another major target on deck. This time, the ending went their way.

Four‑star wide receiver Alvin Mosley announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

It was the second straight night an important Ole Miss target made his choice publicly, and the Rebels badly needed a win after Friday. Mosley delivered one.

Mosley is one of the most complete receivers in the 2027 class, ranked No. 26 at his position and No. 190 overall.

At 6‑2 and 185 pounds, he looks like someone who can step into an SEC offense without much of a learning curve. He’s been a priority for Ole Miss for months, especially after his official visit earlier in June gave the Rebels a noticeable bump in momentum.

His film backs it up. Mosley has been a problem for defenses at Almeta Crawford High School in Rosharon, Texas, showing he can stretch the field, win contested catches and turn short throws into long gains. He’s the kind of receiver who changes how a coordinator calls a game.

Ole Miss made him a top target. Arkansas pushed hard. Texas and Houston tried to keep him close to home. It was a tight race, and the live stream reflected that, with plenty of eyes on the announcement.

This time, the Rebels got the result they wanted.

Mosley’s commitment gives Ole Miss a badly needed boost after a chaotic week and adds a high‑end playmaker to a 2027 class that’s still taking shape. It also steadies the mood around a fanbase that spent Friday night trying to process Moss’ decision.

Recruiting weeks like this can swing fast. Friday didn’t go Ole Miss’ way. Saturday did.

And landing a four‑star receiver who fits exactly what the Rebels want to build on offense is the kind of win that can reset the tone heading into July.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class