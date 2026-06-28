Another Major Ole Miss Target Is on the Clock After Setting Decision Date

Ole Miss has been busy on the recruiting trail, and the pace isn’t slowing down. Another major target is now on the clock.

Four‑star edge rusher Antwan Jackson, one of Tennessee’s top defensive prospects, announced that he will make his college decision on July 3. His final group is Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri and Memphis, four programs that have been in this thing from the start.

“Those schools have been recruiting me super hard since the beginning,” Jackson told On3’s Chad Simmons. “They definitely stood out from the rest, and that’s why they made it to my top schools.”

Jackson has been a national name for months, and each of the four finalists has carved out its own angle. Alabama has been steady and familiar.

“My favorite thing about Alabama is really just the people, the atmosphere and the football program,” Jackson said. “They built strong relationships, especially C‑Rob (Christian Robinson) — he is one of my favorite coaches.”

Ole Miss has been right there too, especially after getting him on campus for his official visit. The Rebels have been consistent, present and intentional, and Jackson has noticed.

“My favorite thing about Ole Miss is the relationships I’ve built with the coaches and the culture,” he said. “They’ve also built a great relationship with my family, so there are some really good people there.

“Coach Joyner has been great. He is a great defensive line coach.”

Missouri and Memphis round out the group, each offering its own pitch, but Jackson isn’t pretending this is an easy call. He’s still sorting through the details.

“It’s still kind of in the air right now,” he said. “I have some thoughts, but by the time that date comes, I’ll definitely know. There is still a lot to think about.”

One thing matters more than anything else.

“I’ve been paying close attention to the defenses and trying to figure out what defense I want to play in,” Jackson said. “The people they’re bringing into the program and the players already there matter too.”

For Ole Miss, Jackson’s announcement adds another headline to a stretch that’s already been packed. Official visits, live commitment streams, big targets setting dates — it’s been one of the busiest recruiting runs of the summer.

And now July 3 becomes the next circle on the calendar.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class