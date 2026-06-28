DK Metcalf Launches Scholarship for Oxford and Lafayette High School Students

DK Metcalf is giving back to the community he grew up in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and Oxford native, along with his family and their nonprofit Seven Pillars Foundation, has launched the Met the Moment Scholarship. It’s a simple idea with a real impact: help graduating seniors from Oxford High School and Lafayette High School handle the rising cost of college.

Each spring, one student from Oxford and one from Lafayette will receive a one‑time $5,000 award. Ten thousand dollars a year, every year, aimed directly at kids who are stepping into the next chapter of their lives and could use a little help getting there.

“This is something my family has discussed for some time as a way to support young people in our community who are entering an exciting new chapter in their lives, but may also face a heavy financial burden,” Metcalf said. “Oxford is home for us, and through the Seven Pillars Foundation, we hope this scholarship is another way we can make a positive impact on a community that has given our family so much through the years.”

The scholarship is merit‑based, with an emphasis on leadership, selflessness and service. Financial need matters too. It’s designed to reward the kind of students who make their schools better and who could thrive even more with a little support.

And if you talk to the people inside those schools, they’ll tell you this isn’t just a headline or a check. Metcalf has been present.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our students,” Oxford High School principal Dr. Dana Bullard said. “Many people talk about helping out in their hometowns, but Mr. Metcalf does not just send a check to help, he is a leader and mentor for our students. His care for them is shown because he visits — he literally shows up. I am not from Oxford, but when I became the principal four years ago, he came to the school and introduced himself to me. He has been actively working to help our students since I met him. We are blessed to have him as a major player in the Charger community!”

Lafayette High School principal Eric Robertson echoed that sentiment.

“We are blessed to receive this generous donation from the Metcalf family and the Seven Pillars Foundation,” Robertson said. “We are proud to partner with our community members in ensuring a better future for our students.”

There’s no big marketing push behind this. No splashy rollout. Just a family deciding that if they’re in a position to help, they should.

College is expensive. For a lot of families, even one semester can feel overwhelming. A scholarship like this doesn’t solve every problem, but it absolutely makes a difference. It’s the kind of hometown investment that lifts people up and reminds students that someone believes in them.

Applications will open during each school year, and the first recipients will be announced in the spring. Two students will get a boost. Two families will feel a little less pressure. And a community will see, once again, that one of its own hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

That’s worth celebrating.