Ole Miss Secures Commitment from Hometown Offensive Lineman

Ole Miss did not have to look far for its newest commitment. In fact, the Rebels found him right in their backyard.

Oxford High School three-star lineman Ford Wade announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday, giving Pete Golding another in-state building block for the 2027 class and adding a little hometown flavor to the offensive line room.

Wade is listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, and he already looks the part.

He has played all over the line for Oxford, but his best work comes inside where his strength, balance and hand placement show up on almost every snap. He is the kind of player who wins early in the rep because he knows exactly where to put his hands, and he finishes blocks with the kind of power you expect from a future SEC interior lineman.

He is also a good enough athlete to start at third base for Oxford’s baseball team, which says plenty about his coordination and footwork. Football is the long-term path, but the multi-sport background shows up in how he moves.

For Ole Miss, this is another sign of the staff’s approach under Golding.

The Rebels are still swinging at national names, but they are also stacking depth with players who fit what they want to be up front. Landing a hometown lineman with size, versatility and room to grow checks a lot of boxes.

Wade becomes the latest Oxford product to stay home, and he will give offensive line coach John Garrison a promising piece to develop.

For a program trying to build a tougher, deeper roster in the trenches, keeping a player like Wade in town is exactly the kind of win that matters.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class