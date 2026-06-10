Why Antonio Keefer’s Commitment Matters for Ole Miss’ Future

Ole Miss finally got the answer it had been waiting on.

Antonio Keefer, the four star offensive tackle from Memphis, committed to the Rebels on Tuesday and gave offensive line coach John Garrison a long term building block for a position group that still has more questions than answers heading into the fall.

And truthfully, this one felt like it had been coming for a while.

Keefer has been high on Ole Miss since the spring, telling Rebels247 back in March that the Rebels were his top school and pointing to the staff’s approach, the NFL-like feel of the program, and the culture inside the building. His official visit this past weekend only solidified it. By the time he left Oxford, the momentum was hard to ignore.

Now it’s official. And it’s a big deal.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Antonio Keefer has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’5 320 IOL chose the Rebels over LSU, Ohio State, and Memphis “THE SIP – 1 Samuel 18:14”https://t.co/2rOL4UdNH2 pic.twitter.com/4UL3yyteuZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2026

Keefer chose Ole Miss over LSU, Ohio State, and hometown Memphis, giving the Rebels the No. 231 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings and the No. 21 offensive tackle nationally. Rivals’ industry ranking slots him at No. 209.

He’s been a varsity starter at Southwind High School, primarily at left tackle, and while 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackles aren’t the prototype everywhere, his film shows why he’s been recruited at that spot. His footwork is advanced for his age, and he’s held up at a high level in Tennessee 5A football.

For Ole Miss, this commitment is about more than adding another blue-chip name to a top 20 2027 class. It’s about the long term.

The Rebels still have real uncertainty about what the starting offensive line will look like this season, and the depth behind it isn’t settled either. Keefer doesn’t fix that today, but he fits into the future in a way that matters. He’s the kind of player you project forward, not sideways.

He becomes the third offensive line commit in the class, joining in-state prospects Coderro McDaniel and Ford Wade. And the staff isn’t slowing down. Over the next two weeks, Ole Miss will host four star in-state linemen Antonio Berry and Caden Moss, both of whom have been top priorities for months.

As for Keefer, the expectation is that he’ll shut things down and only take his official visit to Ole Miss on June 5.

It took time, but this commitment always felt like it was headed in this direction. Now that it’s done, Ole Miss has a future anchor up front at a moment when the program needs long term answers more than ever.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class