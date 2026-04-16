Ole Miss Addresses Tackle Concerns with Roman Womack Addition

Ole Miss has been looking for another offensive tackle ever since the transfer portal dust settled, and on Wednesday the Rebels finally got the help they needed.

Former Northwest Mississippi CC tackle Roman Womack announced his commitment on social media, giving Ole Miss another option at a position that’s unsettled heading into the summer.

Womack is expected to enroll later this year and be immediately eligible.

The Rebels hosted him on an official visit during the first weekend of April, letting him watch spring practice and get a feel for the program. That visit clearly mattered, because Ole Miss now has another body in a room that needs answers.

At six-foot-six and 330 pounds, Womack brings the kind of size you want on the edge.

He was a three-star prospect coming out of Desoto Central in the 2025 class and ranked among the top 100 offensive tackles nationally. He had offers from Syracuse, Colorado State, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State before choosing to stay close to home and play his freshman season at Northwest.

Now he is taking the next step, and Ole Miss is hoping he can help stabilize a position that has been a talking point all spring.

“Time will tell (on tackles). Just in day four now. Brought in some experience there from an SEC standpoint, having played in some games and still young. Still really raw. I think we’re a long ways from having that solidified by any means,” Golding said when spring practices first started. “Some guys that played the position last year in spot roles that I think have the athletic ability to do it, but as we all know in this league you better be pretty good at tackle. If not, you got to protect them.

“So I think that’s a work in progress, a big part of this spring and the summer and it’s going to develop all the way through fall camp. I think we do have some flexibility with some guys to be able to move guys around based on the maturity and growth of some of these other guys.”

The Rebels have pieces in Terez Davis, Carius Curne, Tommy Kinsler IV, Enoch Wangoy and Connor Howes, but the staff is still searching for the right combination. Adding Womack gives them another option to work with, and another potential answer for a spot that remains a long-term concern.

There is also a little football lineage here. Womack is the son of former NFL offensive guard Floyd “Pork Chop” Womack, who played at Mississippi State before spending more than a decade in the league. Roman is carving out his own path, and Ole Miss is betting on his upside.

The reality is simple. Offensive tackle is a question mark for Ole Miss right now, which means it is also a question mark for the future.

Womack does not fix everything overnight, but he gives the Rebels another chance to find stability at a position where they need it.

For a team trying to build depth and competition up front, this is a commitment that makes sense.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class