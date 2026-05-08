Ole Miss Softball Bows Out of SEC Tournament With Loss to Texas

Ole Miss finally ran out of magic on Thursday night, and that’s alright. It was still a fun week in Lexington.

The Rebels bowed out of the SEC Tournament with a 6-0 loss to No. 6 Texas, a team that can make even good pitching staffs look uncomfortable.

Ole Miss fell behind early, never quite found the big swing it needed, and spent most of the night trying to claw back against a lineup that rarely gives anything away.

Texas broke the scoreless start with a solo shot from Leighann Goode, then added three more in the third and two in the fifth. That was enough separation for a Longhorns team that’s been one of the most complete groups in the league all season.

Ole Miss had a couple of chances to make things interesting. Tenly Grisham and Taylor Malvin strung together singles in the third, but Texas escaped. In the seventh, a dropped fly ball put Madi George on second and Izzy Rettiger on third after a passed ball. Even then, the Rebels couldn’t push a run across.

So yes, the night ended quietly. But the week didn’t.

Ole Miss came to the SEC Tournament needing something to spark its postseason case, and it got exactly that on Wednesday by upsetting Tennessee.

That win alone changed the tone of the trip. It showed the Rebels still had some fight left after a long regular season, and it gave the selection committee something to think about.

Now the waiting begins. Ole Miss sits at 34-24 and will spend the next couple of days hoping Wednesday’s upset carries weight.

The NCAA selection show is Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Whatever happens, the Rebels didn’t leave Lexington empty handed.

They left with a win that mattered and a reminder that they can still punch above their weight when the moment calls for it.