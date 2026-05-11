Ole Miss Golf Faces Emotional Lineup Change Before NCAA Regional

Ole Miss got news Monday that cuts a little deeper than anything that shows up on a leaderboard.

Freshman Daniel Tolf will not travel with the Rebels for the NCAA Tournament, returning home to Sweden to be with his family as his mother faces serious health issues. It’s the kind of situation that stops the sports part of your brain for a moment.

Chris Malloy said it plainly: Tolf is exactly where he needs to be.

“He’s dealing with bigger things,” Malloy said at a media availability Monday morning. “His mom’s been sick for a while and she’s not doing great. So, we put our heads together and it was pretty much a no-brainer that’s where he needed to be. While he wanted to be here and we want him to be with us during this special run, he’s where he needs to be and our thoughts are with him and his family.”

There’s no second‑guessing that. No debate. He’ll be in the thoughts and prayers of the entire Ole Miss community.

On the course, though, it does change things. Tolf wasn’t just another name in the lineup. He played 30 rounds as a freshman, settled into the starting five and was part of the SEC championship run. Losing him this late in the year isn’t nothing.

But it also isn’t a crisis. Ole Miss has already lived through roster turbulence this season, and the group never flinched. They’ve built up enough depth and enough trust in the next‑man‑up approach that Malloy didn’t sound rattled.

“We’ll just figure out the best fit there and roll with it,” Malloy said. “Someone was asking me the other day about it and what do you do? I’m like, ‘We’re used to it by now, right?’

“They don’t blink and, again, maybe they’re just guys of faith or whatever that we’re not going to spend a lot of time on it. They’re a group that doesn’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about what they can’t control. That’s pretty unique for guys that are this age.”

Finn Meister and Jacob Blanton will make the trip to North Carolina, and one of them will slide into Tolf’s spot when the Bermuda Run Regional begins May 18.

It won’t look exactly the same. It doesn’t have to. The Rebels have handled adversity all spring, and this time the stakes are bigger than golf. The team knows that, and they’ll carry Tolf with them however far this run goes.