Michael La Sasso Named Co-SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week

Ole Miss men’s golfer Michael La Sasso was recognized as the Co-SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.



The honor follows the sophomore’s tied for 3rd place finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational where earned his second top-5 finish of the season with an overall score of 210 (-6). La Sasso made 13 birdies through his 54 holes. His time in Biloxi was highlighted by his first round where he went bogey-free and shot for 67 (-5), securing a 32 (-4) front nine.



La Sasso paced Ole Miss to a 2nd place finish at 862 (-2) overall. The sophomore has been the Rebels’ top individual in all three fall tournaments. Overall, Ole Miss has finished in the top-5 the past three tournaments, giving Ole Miss its best start to a season since 2021.



The sophomore currently leads the Rebels with a 68.44 stroke average and is averaging five birdies per round. La Sasso has put in six out of nine rounds in the 60s and has counted all of his rounds towards the team score.



Ole Miss has had a successful fall season, shooting 50-under through its three tournaments. The Rebels will now go into its off-season after its three-tournament fall slate. The Rebels will pick back up in the spring at the Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 11-13) in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Grand Reserve Golf Club.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports