Ole Miss Golf’s Historic Season Continues With SEC Honors and NCAA Regional Spot

Ole Miss men’s golf has spent most of the spring looking like a program take a step upwards, and Thursday brought another round of proof.

Chris Malloy was named SEC Coach of the Year, two of his seniors earned All‑SEC honors, and the Rebels locked in as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Bermuda Run Regional.

For a team that already owns an SEC title and a top‑10 national ranking, it all feels like the natural continuation of a season that’s been building toward this.

Malloy’s award is a big one. He becomes just the second coach in program history to earn SEC Coach of the Year, joining Ernest Ross, who last won it in 1984.

The first Rebel men's golf coach to receive @SEC Coach of the Year honors since 1984 👏#HottyToddy | #CometotheSip pic.twitter.com/OD3u9V5Di9 — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) May 7, 2026

The timing fits. Ole Miss has finished inside the top five nine times, won three tournaments, and claimed the program’s second SEC Championship last week.

The Rebels sit at No. 10 nationally and are heading to their ninth straight NCAA Regional, the longest streak the program has ever had.

A big part of that success has come from the senior duo Malloy has leaned on all year.

Tom Fischer and Cameron Tankersley both earned All‑SEC honors, with Fischer landing on the first team and Tankersley on the second.

Fischer has been one of the most consistent players in the country, posting a 69.80 scoring average, an individual win, and 10 top‑20 finishes.

Tankersley isn’t far behind, with a fall victory at the Honors Course and a scoring average just over 70. Both rank inside the top 55 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the top 20 of PGA TOUR U, along with teammate Cohen Trolio.

All of that sets the stage for what comes next.

Ole Miss heads to the Bermuda Run Regional as the No. 2 seed for the third straight year, a sign of how stable the program has become under Malloy. The Rebels will compete May 18-20, with the top five teams advancing to the NCAA Championship at La Costa in California.

It’s been a season full of milestones, awards and steady climbs up the rankings. Now the real stretch begins, and Ole Miss enters it looking every bit like a team built for a long postseason run.

Nine straight postseason appearances with @coachmalloy12 at the helm. Still move to prove this season 🚀#HottyToddy | #CometotheSip pic.twitter.com/776FnTeTlW — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) May 6, 2026

NCAA Championship – Bermuda Run Regional

Virginia Ole Miss Pepperdine Georgia Tech Southern California Wake Forest Mississippi State Little Rock NC State Kentucky Houston Richmond Navy Presbyterian

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist)

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

William Jennings, Alabama

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Jack Turner, Florida

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Jase Summy, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas

Luke Potter, Texas

Daniel Bennett, Texas

Luke Poulter, Florida

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Erich Fortlage, Arkansas

Cayden Pope, Auburn

Jake Albert, Auburn

Matthew Kress, Florida

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Tommy Morrison, Texas

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Malloy, Ole Miss

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jake Albert, Auburn

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Matt Comegys, Texas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt