Ole Miss coach Chris Malloy talks to a television reporter after the Rebels secured a spot in the championship match. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss coach Chris Malloy talks to a television reporter after the Rebels secured a spot in the championship match. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss Golf’s Historic Season Continues With SEC Honors and NCAA Regional Spot

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss men’s golf has spent most of the spring looking like a program take a step upwards, and Thursday brought another round of proof.

Chris Malloy was named SEC Coach of the Year, two of his seniors earned All‑SEC honors, and the Rebels locked in as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Bermuda Run Regional.

For a team that already owns an SEC title and a top‑10 national ranking, it all feels like the natural continuation of a season that’s been building toward this.

Malloy’s award is a big one. He becomes just the second coach in program history to earn SEC Coach of the Year, joining Ernest Ross, who last won it in 1984.

The timing fits. Ole Miss has finished inside the top five nine times, won three tournaments, and claimed the program’s second SEC Championship last week.

The Rebels sit at No. 10 nationally and are heading to their ninth straight NCAA Regional, the longest streak the program has ever had.

A big part of that success has come from the senior duo Malloy has leaned on all year.

Tom Fischer and Cameron Tankersley both earned All‑SEC honors, with Fischer landing on the first team and Tankersley on the second.

Fischer has been one of the most consistent players in the country, posting a 69.80 scoring average, an individual win, and 10 top‑20 finishes.

Tankersley isn’t far behind, with a fall victory at the Honors Course and a scoring average just over 70. Both rank inside the top 55 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the top 20 of PGA TOUR U, along with teammate Cohen Trolio.

All of that sets the stage for what comes next.

Ole Miss heads to the Bermuda Run Regional as the No. 2 seed for the third straight year, a sign of how stable the program has become under Malloy. The Rebels will compete May 18-20, with the top five teams advancing to the NCAA Championship at La Costa in California.

It’s been a season full of milestones, awards and steady climbs up the rankings. Now the real stretch begins, and Ole Miss enters it looking every bit like a team built for a long postseason run.

NCAA Championship – Bermuda Run Regional

  1. Virginia
  2. Ole Miss
  3. Pepperdine
  4. Georgia Tech
  5. Southern California
  6. Wake Forest
  7. Mississippi State
  8. Little Rock
  9. NC State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Houston
  12. Richmond
  13. Navy
  14. Presbyterian

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Jackson Koivun, Auburn (SEC Championship Individual Medalist) 
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
William Jennings, Alabama
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Jack Turner, Florida
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Jase Summy, Oklahoma

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas
Luke Potter, Texas
Daniel Bennett, Texas
Luke Poulter, Florida
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Erich Fortlage, Arkansas
Cayden Pope, Auburn
Jake Albert, Auburn
Matthew Kress, Florida
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Tommy Morrison, Texas

COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Malloy, Ole Miss

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson Koivun, Auburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR 
Jake Albert, Auburn 

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR 
Matt Comegys, Texas

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jake Albert, Auburn
Logan Reilly, Auburn
Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M
Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt
Dan Hayes, LSU

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