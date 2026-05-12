Ole Miss Women’s Golf Starts Fast, Ties for First at NCAA Regional

Ole Miss opened the Louisville Regional looking like a team that showed up ready for the moment.

The Rebels put together a six‑under 282 on Monday, good enough to grab a share of the lead after the first round and set themselves up well for the rest of the week.

Kajsalotta Svarvar set the tone with one of the best rounds in the entire field. She stacked up eight birdies on her way to a 67, putting her at five under and tied for the individual lead.

Mary Miller wasn’t far behind. She closed strong, rolling in birdies on four of her last seven holes to finish with a 69 and land inside the top 10 at three under.

Sophie Linder posted an even‑par round, and Matilda Björkman came in at two over to round out the scoring.

That 282 has Ole Miss sitting alongside Houston at the top of the team leaderboard, with Arkansas and Xavier two shots back.

Day two starts early, with the Rebels going off at 7 a.m. as they try to keep themselves in position heading into the final round.

NCAA Tournament Format

The NCAA women’s golf championship begins with regional play, where teams are placed across six sites and compete over three rounds of stroke play. Each regional includes 12 teams and six individual golfers, and the goal is simple: survive and advance. After 54 holes, the top five teams from each regional move on to the NCAA Championship finals, along with the lowest-scoring individual at each site who is not already on an advancing team. That trims the national field to 30 teams and six individual qualifiers at the championship site. From there, the format stays in stroke play for the first three rounds. All 30 teams compete over 54 holes, and then the field is cut again. The top 15 teams advance to one more round of stroke play, along with the top nine individuals who are not on one of those advancing teams. After the fourth round, the individual national champion is crowned based on the full 72-hole stroke-play score. The team race, however, keeps going. The top eight teams after stroke play advance to match play, where the national championship is decided in a bracket format. Teams compete head-to-head in the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match until one program is left standing as the NCAA team national champion.

Ole Miss Individual Scores