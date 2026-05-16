Rebels Remain A Serious Contender For Four-Star EDGE Target

Rivals’ Chad Simmons is reporting that four‑star EDGE Antwan Jackson has zeroed in on the four programs that matter most in his recruitment, and he’s backing that up with a full June official visit schedule.

After months of sorting through offers and steady contact from all over the country, Jackson is now focused on Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee.

He’ll start things off at Alabama on May 29, then head to Ole Miss on June 5, Missouri on June 12 and Tennessee on June 19.

It’s a clean, four‑week run that should give him a real feel for each program before he makes a decision later this summer.

Alabama has been the steady presence from the jump, and Jackson didn’t hide that.

“They’ve definitely been one of my top schools from the start,” he told Rivals. “Just the expectations people have for the program and the relationships I’ve built with the defensive staff have Alabama up. How they run things, and how the coaches have made me a priority, really stand out.”

Ole Miss is firmly in the mix too. He’s been to Oxford multiple times, and the staff has made him feel like a fit.

“My position coach, Coach Joyner, and Coach Pete Golding have real relationships with me. I like how Coach Golding is a strong, defensive‑minded head coach too. The defense he runs, and how they develop defensive linemen, has them up there.”

Missouri made its move this spring. Jackson visited for the first time and connected quickly with defensive line coach Levorn Harbin.

“I had a great visit up there,” he said. “My relationship with the D‑line coach, Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin), is strong. We’ve been tight since he was at Tennessee, and that has really helped Missouri move up my list.”

And then there’s Tennessee, the in‑state option that impressed him as soon as he finally got to campus.

“I loved it out there at Tennessee,” Jackson said. “Getting to meet all the coaches and talk ball… that stood out. Talking with Coach Knowles, watching film and how they’d use me at the LEO position caught my attention too. A lot on that visit stood out.”

Kalen DeBoer’s staff has Alabama trending, but Jackson made it clear this is a four‑team race heading into June.

“There’s not really one school at the top right now,” he said. “These schools are fighting for that spot. Alabama and Ole Miss are the two pushing the hardest, and I think the official visits will have a huge role in my decision.

“Seeing the full fit in the scheme, getting around the coaches and the city… that’s what I’m looking for. In the end, it will come down to consistency. Relationships are very important.”

June will tell the story. For now, Jackson has his four, and all of them know they’re still very much in it.