Ole Miss Already in NCAA Field, Now Rebs Need Hoover to Matter

The college baseball postseason is knocking on the door, and the Ole Miss Rebels are heading to Hoover with something to prove.

The SEC Tournament isn’t just a trophy hunt for this team — it’s a chance to climb back into the regional hosting conversation before the NCAA Tournament bracket drops.

Ole Miss enters Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as the 9 seed in the SEC Tournament. Their first test comes Tuesday morning when they take on 16 seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m.

Win that one and the Rebs would face 8 seed Mississippi State on Wednesday at the same time. Keep winning and there’s a potential quarterfinal matchup with 1 seed Georgia on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Rebels know what’s at stake. A 36-20 overall record and a 15-15 mark in SEC play tell you this is a team good enough to compete but one that needs to finish strong.

Dropping the regular-season finale series at Alabama didn’t help. Three wins in Hoover, though, could put regional hosting back within reach.

Libbert Gets the Ball Tuesday

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco is making a calculated move to open tournament play.

Rather than going with one of his weekend starters — Hunter Elliott was considered — the Rebs are sending transfer left-hander Wil Libbert to the mound against Missouri, his former team.

The thinking here is straightforward. The NCAA Tournament starts within two weeks and Bianco doesn’t want to put unnecessary miles on his rotation.

“We want to win tomorrow and the championship but not at a cost that affects next week,” Bianco told 247Sports. “We’ve asked so much of our weekend starters and they wanted the ball, but would they be less next week? It was a hard decision, but once we made it, I felt better. It’s the right decision.”

Libbert’s numbers this season haven’t been clean, a 6.98 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 40 innings, but he’s shown improvement lately.

He’s surrendered just one earned run across his past six innings combined against Mississippi State and UT Martin. If that version of Libbert shows up Tuesday, Ole Miss is in decent shape.

“It’s just execution,” Libbert said. “Not let it be over the middle of the plate. That’s where I’ve been hurt, among other things. Really making sure my eyes are in the right spot when I deliver the pitch. Look at the exact spot, not the whole plate.”

He’ll face a legitimate arm in Missouri’s Josh McDevitt, who carries a 4.03 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 73.2 innings.

McDevitt threw just 53 pitches last week after averaging at least 93 in 11 straight starts, so he’s likely to be fresh. Bianco and his staff clearly believe in Libbert’s ability to handle the moment.

“We think he’s really good and know what kind of competitor he is,” Bianco said. “He imagined this year to be different, but maybe he makes a few better pitches and gets on a roll. We’ve seen these stories. All of a sudden, it turns around.”

If Ole Miss gets past Missouri, Elliott is expected to face the Bulldogs on Wednesday — exactly the kind of big-game assignment the weekend staff was built for.

Where Rebs Stand in NCAA Field of 64

Monday brought the final round of Field of 64 projections ahead of conference tournament week, and Ole Miss still holds solid ground despite the Alabama stumble.

Both major outlets had the Rebels as the 18 National Seed going into the bracket.

D1Baseball projects Ole Miss landing in the Lawrence Regional with 15 National Seed Kansas serving as the host. Miami (Ohio) fills the No. 3 seed spot with SIU Edwardsville rounding out the field as the 4 seed.

That regional pairs with the Atlanta Regional in the Super Regional round, which could set up a matchup against No. 2 Georgia Tech, who bring in Oklahoma as a 2 seed alongside East Carolina and Yale.

Baseball America sees things slightly differently, placing the Rebels in the Eugene Regional with 15 National Seed Oregon as the host. That projection’s regional is a bit tougher on paper, with Virginia slotted as the 3 seed and Washington State at 4.

Interestingly, Baseball America also pairs that bracket with the Atlanta Regional for the Super Regional round — same destination, different road.

Both projections agree on one thing: Ole Miss has the profile of a tournament team. The Rebs aren’t on the bubble. They’re projected as a top-half national seed. That’s meaningful.

These numbers aren’t locked in, though. Every win in Hoover moves the needle upward. Every loss tightens things.

The projections update daily as conference tournaments play out across the country.

ABS System Debuts in Hoover

There’s another wrinkle to this week’s SEC Tournament that doesn’t have anything to do with seeding.

The conference is debuting the Automated Ball Strike system — ABS — making Ole Miss and the rest of the field part of the first college baseball games to use the technology at this level.

The setup mirrors what MLB has tested. Each team gets three challenges to start the game. Umpires call pitches as usual but a hitter, pitcher or catcher can challenge the call.

Successful challenges carry over and there’s a bonus challenge for each extra inning.

The SEC’s strike zone for the tournament will be 19 inches wide — two inches wider than the professional standard — and will span from 23 to 58 percent of the batter’s height.

The pitch path shows up on the video board and on the TV broadcast. Every player gets measured for their individual zone.

Ole Miss catcher Austin Fawley is looking forward to it.

“I think it’s going to be fun and test my ability,” Fawley said. “I think it’ll be good for us hitting with Furniss and Decker.”

Hoover has been a proving ground for rule changes before. The green safety bag at first base, replay review and the pitch clock all got early runs in Hoover before becoming standard in college baseball. ABS looks like the next one.

Bianco had measured optimism about the new system.

“It shows what kind of league we play in, that we’re able to do this,” he said. “It’s cutting edge and I hope I don’t end up with egg on my face, but I don’t think it’s going to be the difference in the game. I applaud them for doing it.”

The path forward for Ole Miss this week is clear: win the opener, protect the pitching staff and keep climbing the seed line. The NCAA baseball tournament is close enough to see from here.

How far Hoover takes them is up to the Rebs.