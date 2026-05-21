A Historic Ole Miss Career Ends With the Cruelest Kind of Timing

The phrase “anything can happen” has been used in this space many times because, in sports, anything can truly happen. That’s true for both good and bad things.

Unfortunately for Ole Miss, what just happened falls on the negative side of that coin.

Two of the program’s best throwers, and two of the SEC’s most dominant athletes, are done for the year. All-Americans Tarik Robinson‑O’Hagan and Akaoma Odeluga will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering separate injuries since last Saturday.

It’s the kind of news that hits hard no matter when it arrives, but the timing and the stature of the athletes involved make this one especially heavy.

“Two freak accidents in three days, no one ever said life was fair,” Ole Miss head coach Connie Price-Smith said in a released statement. “This year’s national championship meet will look a lot different for the Rebels without Tarik and Akaoma there vying for a championship title.”

Odeluga went down first, injuring her foot during the discus on the final day of the SEC Outdoor Championships. She was in the middle of her best season as a Rebel, already an NCAA runner‑up indoors in the shot put and a fourth‑place finisher in the weight throw.

She carried that momentum into outdoors, winning her first SEC title in the shot and positioning herself as a national scorer in both the shot and hammer.

Akaoma Odeluga's shot put win is the 19th SEC Outdoor title in Ole Miss women's history, and she joins Raven Saunders (2016) and Janeah Stewart (2018) as the lone Rebels to win outdoors.#HottyToddy x #SECTF pic.twitter.com/VYhJGCMmb0 — Ole Miss Track & XC (@OleMissTrack) May 15, 2026

She’ll have a full senior season ahead of her in 2027, but that doesn’t soften the blow of losing her now.

“Akaoma is every coach’s dream athlete. She does everything right, both on and off the field,” Price-Smith said. “It has been a joy watching her grow and become the athlete she is today. It is unfortunate that she will miss this year’s championship, but she will be ready for 2027.”

Then came the major gut punch.

Robinson‑O’Hagan, fresh off becoming the winningest men’s athlete in SEC history across all sports, suffered a significant leg injury during his first practice back after the conference meet. Just like that, one of the most decorated careers Ole Miss has ever seen came to an abrupt end.

His résumé reads like something out of a record book because it basically is.

Four national titles. Fourteen All‑America honors. Thirteen SEC championships, the most by any men’s athlete in league history. Seventy‑five NCAA points. One hundred forty‑four SEC points. Five SEC Field Athlete of the Year awards.

Tarik ends his career with his record 13 SEC titles, but also an *astounding* 144 career points scored 🤯 He ends with a per-meet average of 18.0, and (so far) has outscored an entire team EIGHT (8!) times in his career 😳@NCAATrackField @USTFCCCA #HottyToddy x #SECTF pic.twitter.com/OvPVqsvaY3 — Ole Miss Track & XC (@OleMissTrack) May 16, 2026

He leaves with the collegiate record in combined outdoor shot and hammer distance, sits second all‑time in combined indoor shot and weight distance, and holds top‑25 marks in the shot, weight and hammer.

He didn’t just raise the standard at Ole Miss. He rewrote it.

“To the greatest to ever do it, thank you for setting the standard so high,” Ole Miss assistant coach Dempsey McGuigan said.

There’s no easy way to spin this.

Losing one All‑American is tough. Losing two in the same week, including a generational talent whose career deserved a different ending, is something else entirely.

Ole Miss will move forward because that’s what teams do, and the NCAA East Regional at Kentucky is still on the calendar for May 27‑30.

But this week will be remembered for what it took away, not what comes next.