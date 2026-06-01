Ole Miss Turns Busy Recruiting Weekend Into Three Commitments

Some recruiting weekends feel routine. This one didn’t.

By Sunday afternoon, Ole Miss had stacked enough good news to make it one of the more productive stretches of the early summer, and the Rebels capped it with one of the highest-rated recruits of the Rebels’ class committing to Ole Miss.

Jeremiah Culpepper, a four‑star linebacker from Troup County (Ga.), picked Ole Miss over Auburn, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

He came into the weekend as the highest‑ranked uncommitted visitor on campus, sitting at No. 200 nationally and No. 15 among linebackers, and he didn’t even wait for his originally scheduled June visit. He moved the trip up, spent three days in Oxford and shut things down.

Culpepper brings real production with him. He finished his junior season with 59 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, and he’s already over 100 career tackles.

He becomes the second‑highest ranked commit in the Rebels’ 2027 class behind in‑state defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker and the first inside linebacker in a group that’s already heavy on four‑star defensive linemen and defensive backs.

And he wasn’t the only headline of the weekend.

Ole Miss also added defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop and wide receiver Miguel Whitley, giving the Rebels three commitments in three days and pushing the class firmly into top‑20 territory.

It’s the kind of weekend that gives a staff some breathing room and a little momentum heading into the busiest stretch of the summer.

There’s still a long way to go in this cycle, and Ole Miss is far from finished. More names are coming.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class