Ole Miss Saves Its Best Round for Last as Tankersley Extends NCAA Run

Ole Miss wrapped up its run at the NCAA Championship on Sunday, and the Rebels saved their best round for last.

The ninth‑ranked team posted an even‑par finish in the third round at Omni La Costa, closing the week at 884 and in a tie for 26th. Their season ends in Carlsbad, but one Rebel isn’t done yet.

Cameron Tankersley played his way into Monday’s final round as an individual, giving Ole Miss a presence on championship Monday.

Tankersley made four more birdies Sunday, pushing his weekend total to 14, which sits inside the top 10 in the field. He’s also tied for third in par‑5 scoring through three rounds and heads into Monday in a tie for 15th, seven shots off the lead.

The rest of the lineup matched the tone of the day. All five Rebels shot even‑par in the final round, a steady finish after a long week.

Tom Fischer turned in his best round of the championship, matching Tankersley with four birdies and rolling one in on his final collegiate hole at No. 18.

Freshman Finn Meister capped a strong debut with a clean front nine and finished the weekend at 8‑over, right alongside Fischer.

Cohen and Collins Trolio each posted their best rounds on Sunday. Cohen’s last collegiate round included a perfect front nine and three birdies overall. Both brothers closed the championship at 9‑over.

Tankersley will tee off Monday at 2:42 p.m. from hole 10 with a chance to chase a national title.

Remarks from Coach Malloy as Ole Miss, as a team, closes out their season at the NCAA Championship 🗣️#HottyToddy x @coachmalloy12 pic.twitter.com/pDfxAMRyD9 — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) June 1, 2026

1. Preston Stout, Oklahoma State — -11

T2. Filip Jakubcik, Arizona — -10

T2. William Jennings, Alabama (IND) — -10

T2. Will Hartman, Vanderbilt — -10

T5. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn — -9

T5. Baylor Larrabee, UCLA — -9

T7. Jackson Koivun, Auburn — -6

T7. Kihei Akina, Brigham Young — -6

T7. Ian Maspat, San Diego — -6

T7. Tommy Morrison, Texas — -6

T11. Ethan Evans, Duke — -5

T11. Luke Potter, Texas — -5

T11. Dean Greyserman, Stanford — -5

T11. Lance Simpson, Tennessee — -5

T15. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State — -4

T15. Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss — -4

T15. Willy Walsh, Pepperdine — -4

T18. Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine — -3

T18. Jack Whaley, Florida State — -3

T18. Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina — -3

T18. Sam Easterbrook, Purdue — -3

T22. Connor Williams, Arizona State — -2

T22. Logan Reilly, Auburn — -2

T22. Jake Albert, Auburn — -2

T22. Ben James, Virginia — -2

T22. Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina — -2

T22. Jack Turner, Florida — -2

T22. William Love, Duke — -2

T22. Gerardo Gomez, Arkansas — -2

T22. Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma — -2

T22. Christiaan Maas, Texas — -2

T32. Malan Potgieter, Louisiana (IND) — -1

T32. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt — -1

T32. Alex Papayoanou, UCLA — -1

T32. Matthew Troutman, Oklahoma — -1

T32. Wells Williams, Vanderbilt — -1

T32. Matt Comegys, Texas — -1

T32. Zach Pollo, Arizona — -1

T32. Edan Cui, Stanford — -1

T32. Warren Thomis, Louisville — -1

T32. Dain Richie, Mississippi State — -1

T32. James Earle, Georgia — -1

T32. Ugo Malcor, Mississippi State — -1

T32. Sihan Sandhu, North Carolina — -1

T32. Yixiang Wang, Memphis — -1

T32. Dan Hayes, LSU — -1

T47. Eric Lee, Oklahoma State — E

T47. Bryan Lee, Virginia — E

T47. Jacob Lang, Kentucky (IND) — E

T47. Michael Lugiano, Liberty (IND) — E

T47. Carter Loflin, Georgia — E

T47. Tianyi Xiong, Arizona — E

T47. Matthew Dodd-Berry, LSU — E

T47. Jay Mendell, LSU — E

T55. Jenson Forrester, Purdue — +1

T55. Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma — +1

T55. Cooper Humphreys, San Diego — +1

T58. Tobey Kim, Memphis — +2

T58. Jase Summy, Oklahoma — +2

T58. Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State — +2

T58. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State — +2

T58. Grant Roscich, North Carolina — +2

T58. Jackson Herrington, Tennessee — +2

T58. Cam Smith, Arkansas — +2

T58. Luke Poulter, Florida — +2

T66. Wheaton Ennis, Texas A&M — +3

T66. Kyle An, UCLA — +3

T66. Daniel Bennett, Texas — +3

T66. William Wistrand, Arizona — +3

T66. Tyler Loree, UCLA — +3

T66. Boston Bracken, Arizona State — +3

T72. Griffin Law, Chattanooga — +4

T72. Josh Duangmanee, Virginia — +4

T72. Grayson Wood, Georgia — +4

T72. Nathan Wang, Stanford — +4

T72. Josh Kim, UCLA — +4

T72. Chase Kyes, Tennessee — +4

T72. Michael Mjaaseth, Arizona State — +4

T72. Zack Swanwick, Florida — +4

T72. Gaven Lane, Oklahoma State — +4

T72. Josh Hill, Tennessee — +4

T72. Steen Zeman, Long Beach State (IND) — +4

T72. Paul Chang, Virginia — +4

T72. Jay Leng, Stanford — +4

T72. Jaden Dumdumaya, Southern California — +4

T72. Reed Arnaldo, San Diego — +4

T72. Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt — +4

T72. Shiv Parmar, Texas A&M — +4

T72. Matthew Kress, Florida — +4

T72. Cayden Pope, Auburn — +4

T72. Simon Kwon, Brigham Young — +4

T72. Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson, LSU — +4

T93. Bryan Kim, Duke — +5

T93. Ward Harris, Chattanooga — +5

T93. Oliver Mukherjee, Duke — +5

T93. Andrew Tan, Louisville — +5

T93. Aaron Pounds, Texas A&M — +5

T98. Erich Fortlage, Arkansas — +6

T98. Jack Buchanan, Southern California — +6

T98. Brady Siravo, Pepperdine — +6

T98. Parker Sands, Florida — +6