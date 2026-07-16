Jackson Suber of the United States tees off at the first tee during the second round of the PGA Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in 2026 in Cromwell, Conn.
Jackson Suber of the United States tees off at the first tee during the second round of the PGA Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in 2026 in Cromwell, Conn. | Rich Graessle-Icon Sportswire)

Former Rebel Jackson Suber Surges Into Open Championship Lead

BY Taylor Hodges

Former Ole Miss golfer Jackson Suber made his Open Championship debut Thursday at Royal Birkdale and it couldn’t have gone much better.

Suber, ranked No. 115 in the world rankings, ended his opening round with a 5-under, 65. It was good enough to sit in first place at the end of his round and with roughly half of the field already in the clubhouse.

The first nine holes were an up and down affair. He played even par before catching fire after the turn. He rolled in back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11, dropped a shot at 13 and answered with birdies at 14 and 16.

The highlight came at the par-5 17th. Suber hit his second shot from 231 yards to about six feet and knocked in the eagle putt to move into the solo lead at 5-under. He closed with a par at 18 to finish off a first-round 65.

Suber’s card included four birdies, one bogey and that eagle, putting him near the top of the leaderboard heading into Friday’s second round. It was a strong start for a player who had to earn his way into the championship and is now making the most of the opportunity.

Suber earned his spot in the field the hard way. He qualified through the Open Qualifying Series at the RBC Canadian Open in June, where three spots were available to players not already exempt.

He entered the final round with the lead and finished tied for fourth at 13-under, which was enough to claim one of those places alongside Bud Cauley and Jesper Svensson.

This week marks his first appearance in The Open.

He is certainly trying to make the most of it.

Suber was a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-SEC selection during his four seasons at Ole Miss, becoming the first golfer in program history to reach No. 1 in the Golfstat national rankings. He won five individual tournaments, including the 2022 NCAA Norman Regional, and finished his career with a 71.16 scoring average across 116 rounds.

Suber will tee off for his second round at The Open at Royal Birkdale at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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