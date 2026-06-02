Ole Miss Golf Says Goodbye to One of Its Steadiest Stars

Some careers end with a trophy. Others end with a walk up the final fairway and a quiet moment to take it all in.

For Ole Miss golfer Cameron Tankersley, Monday in Carlsbad was the latter, a final round that didn’t sparkle on the scorecard but still wrapped up one of the steadier careers Ole Miss has seen.

Tankersley shot a 78 in the last round of the NCAA Championship, finishing tied for 42nd at 2‑over for the week.

It wasn’t the finish he wanted, but it didn’t change the bigger picture. Nineteen top‑10 finishes put him fourth in program history, and he leaves Oxford as one of the most consistent players the Rebels have had.

His final day had the kind of grind you expect from a fourth round at nationals. Two early pars, then a bogey and a double that could have sent things sideways.

Instead, he steadied himself with five straight pars, turned at 3‑over, and even picked up a birdie on No. 2 before giving a few more back coming in. It was a fight, but he finished it the same way he played most of his career: composed, competitive and never out of it.

Across the week, Tankersley stacked 15 birdies and 42 pars and ranked seventh in the field in par‑5 scoring. Even on a tough course, he found ways to score.

Ole Miss wrapped the championship tied for 26th after missing the team cut on Sunday, but the season still reads like a step forward.

Three team titles, an SEC Championship and 11 top‑five finishes set a foundation that should carry into next year.

Tankersley won’t be part of that next chapter, but he left the program in a better place. That’s not a bad way to walk off a college career.

NCAA DI Men’s National Championship

Individual Leaderboard

1. Preston Stout, Oklahoma State: -14

2. William Jennings, Alabama (IND): -13

3. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn: -11

4. Will Hartman, Vanderbilt: -10

4. Filip Jakubcik, Arizona: -10

6. Baylor Larrabee, UCLA: -9

6. Dean Greyserman, Stanford: -9

8. Kihei Akina, BYU: -8

8. Lance Simpson, Tennessee: -8

10. Willy Walsh, Pepperdine: -7

10. Ethan Evans, Duke: -7

10. Jackson Koivun, Auburn: -7

10. Tommy Morrison, Texas: -7

14. Jack Turner, Florida: -6

14. Jack Whaley, Florida State: -6

16. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State: -5

16. Ben James, Virginia: -5

16. Sam Easterbrook, Purdue: -5

19. Christiaan Maas, Texas: -4

19. Matt Comegys, Texas: -4

19. Logan Reilly, Auburn: -4

19. Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina: -4

23. Luke Potter, Texas: -3

23. Mahanth Chirravuri, Pepperdine: -3

23. Wells Williams, Vanderbilt: -3

26. Zack Swanwick, Florida: -2

26. Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt: -2

28. Bryan Lee, Virginia: -1

28. Clark Van Gaalen, Oklahoma: -1

28. William Love, Duke: -1

28. Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma: -1

32. Jake Albert, Auburn: E

32. Edan Cui, Stanford: E

32. Sihan Sandhu, North Carolina: E

32. Connor Williams, Arizona State: E

32. Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson, LSU: E

32. Dan Hayes, LSU: E

32. Tianyi Xiong, Arizona: E

39. Gaven Lane, Oklahoma State: +1

39. Zach Pollo, Arizona: +1

39. Luke Poulter, Florida: +1

42. Ethan Fang, Oklahoma State: +2

42. Grant Roscich, North Carolina: +2

42. Niall Sheils Donegan, North Carolina: +2

42. Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss: +2

46. Alex Papayoanou, UCLA: +3

46. Jay Mendell, LSU: +3

46. Jackson Herrington, Tennessee: +3

49. Eric Lee, Oklahoma State: +4

49. Matthew Troutman, Oklahoma: +4

49. Jay Leng, Stanford: +4

49. Ian Maspat, San Diego: +4

49. Matthew Kress, Florida: +4

49. Josh Hill, Tennessee: +4

49. Tyler Loree, UCLA: +4

49. Ryan Downes, Vanderbilt: +4

49. Chase Kyes, Tennessee: +4