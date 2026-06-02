Eagles finally trade AJ Brown to Patriots after cap deadline passes

The calendar, not the negotiation, held everything up.

Had Philadelphia pulled the trigger on an AJ Brown trade before June 1, the Eagles would’ve absorbed a $43.3 million dead cap charge in 2026 alone.

Considering most Ole Miss fans don’t understand this NIL numbers, the NFL gets even more complicated with all the salary cap stuff thrown in there.

Waiting until just after 4 p.m. Monday sliced that figure to $16.3 million. More than $27 million saved by watching the date change. Boston.com

The most-anticipated move of the 2026 NFL offseason is done.

Brown is a New England Patriot, and Philadelphia comes away with a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection. ESPN

By landing after June 1, the Eagles can spread $43.45 million in dead money across two years of $16.3 million in 2026 and $27.1 million in 2027 rather than swallowing it all at once. Every week of waiting this offseason had a dollar figure attached to it. NFL

A reunion in Foxborough

The trade reunites Brown with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him during his first three seasons in Tennessee.

The former Ole Miss Rebel was drafted 51st overall in 2019 out of Oxford and spent three seasons with the Titans before the Eagles acquired him in 2022.

Brown, who turns 29 in June, brings a big-bodied No. 1 target to an offense that desperately needed one, and pairing him with newly signed Romeo Doubs gives New England far more firepower than it had with Stefon Diggs leading the depth chart a season ago.

Drake Maye now has a proven go-to weapon who can win contested catches, shred man coverage and move the chains on third down.

The four-year contract for Brown carries $28.75 million in guaranteed money in 2026 and $4 million guaranteed in 2027, with the deal voiding automatically after the 2029 season.

Brown’s frustration boiled over in 2025

Brown’s final Eagles season produced 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns, his least productive year of four in Philadelphia despite narrowly clearing the 1,000-yard mark.

He publicly called the 2025 season a “s**tshow” and urged fantasy managers to drop him during a streaming appearance, with his unhappiness in Philadelphia’s offense spilling into view throughout the year.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman didn’t blink, holding his asking price firm for months.

The Rebs alum’s desire to move on was clear, but Roseman made sure New England paid full freight before agreeing to anything.

Philadelphia resets, New England reloads

DeVonta Smith is now the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Philadelphia.

The 27-year-old from Alabama spent four seasons alongside Brown and takes over that top role under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Asked about trading for a future pick rather than a 2026 asset, Roseman didn’t hesitate.

“We do scout future drafts, not just the ’26 draft, ’27, ’28,” he said. “A first-round pick’s a first-round pick. Doesn’t matter. Team’s still going to be playing football in 2028.” Inquirer

Brown, for his part, has long said he’s stopped measuring himself by outside opinion.

“I stopped caring about what people think a long time ago. You have to in this league if you want to get better,” he said.

In New England, with Vrabel calling the shots and Maye under center, he’ll get the fresh start to prove it.