Whitley Called It a Blueprint, Now Ole Miss Cashing In.

Something’s brewing in Oxford this weekend and it goes well beyond the usual buzz that comes with official visit season.

Pete Golding and his staff are hosting one of the stronger recruiting weekends Ole Miss has put together in recent memory.

A talented group of prospects has descended on campus for Week 1 of official visits and the Rebels are making a strong case across the board.

But one name stands out above the rest right now and that’s four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.

Whitley’s back in Oxford for the second time in roughly two months. That alone tells you something.

Prospects don’t keep coming back to places they’re not seriously considering and his return this weekend has only added fuel to a recruitment that’s been building quietly for some time.

Analysts Are Paying Attention

The intel coming out of this visit is hard to ignore.

Rivals recruiting analyst Steve Spiegelman has updated his RPM forecast to reflect Ole Miss as the frontrunner for Whitley’s commitment at Rivals.com.

National analyst Steve Wiltfong reached a similar conclusion after speaking with sources who’ve been tracking this recruitment closely. Both are now pointing toward the Rebels.

That usually doesn’t happen by accident and personal preferences doesn’t get into the discussion.

A decision is expected soon, possibly before Whitley takes all of his remaining official visits.

What’s Pulling Him Toward Oxford

There’s a specific moment that seems to have changed the tone of this recruitment.

During an earlier trip to campus Whitley got to spend time with DK Metcalf, the former Rebel who’s become one of the most physically dominant wide receivers in professional football.

For a pass-catcher still figuring out where he wants to invest the next few years of his development, that kind of access carries real weight.

“When I went there, I met with DK (Metcalf), so just seeing that really opened my eyes … seeing the biggest of the biggest come from that school,” Whitley told Rivals.com earlier this spring. “It’s like a blueprint.”

That’s not coachspeak. That’s a prospect who sees a real path from where he is now to where he wants to go.

The Competition Isn’t Done Yet

Other programs are still fighting for Whitley’s signature. Houston gets its shot next weekend when the Cougars host him for an official visit.

Tennessee and LSU are also lined up to bring him to campus. Each one has a legitimate argument to make at the wide receiver position.

The fact a decision could land before some of those trips even happen says plenty. Whitley may already have a strong sense of where he’s headed and the remaining visits could end up being formalities rather than genuine decision-makers.

What It Means for Rebels

There’s no overstating what a commitment from Whitley would do for this Ole Miss recruiting class.

He’s a blue-chip top-100 prospect who’s drawn attention from programs across the country throughout this process.

Landing him would hand the Rebs a legitimate headliner at wide receiver and signal to the college football world the new coaching staff is a lot like the old one getting players.