Ole Miss Turns to Hunter Elliott With Its Season on the Line

At some point in every postseason run, a team has to make a decision that’ll decide how long that run goes.

For Ole Miss, facing elimination against Troy on Sunday in Omaha, that answer is simple. You hand the ball to the guy who has never lost a postseason game in his career. You hand it to the last link to the 2022 national title.

You hand it to Hunter Elliott.

There’s no mystery here. Mike Bianco didn’t need to make a speech or hint at some surprise move.

Lineup vs Troy pic.twitter.com/IPlqZ4Zht2 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 14, 2026

When your season is on the line, you go with the veteran who has seen everything, pitched through everything, and handled every big moment this program has thrown at him. That’s Elliott and why he’ll get the start against Troy.

Elliott is 7-0 in NCAA Tournament starts. Ole Miss is 7-0 in games he’s started. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a track record.

And even if the 2026 version of Elliott hasn’t been as sharp as the one who carved through lineups earlier in his career, the postseason has always brought out the best in him.

His numbers across eight NCAA Tournament appearances are the kind coaches dream about: a 2.30 ERA, just 11 earned runs in 43 innings, 32 strikeouts, and the kind of poise that doesn’t show up in a box score. He’s given up hits, he’s issued walks, but he’s never let the moment get bigger than him.

That’s the whole point. Monday isn’t about the 5.15 ERA or the 1.51 WHIP or the uneven stretches this spring. It’s about the guy who has pitched Ole Miss into and through the biggest stages of his career. It’s about the one player on this roster who has already walked out of the dugout in Omaha knowing exactly what it feels like to win here.

Troy will test him. The Trojans are, after all, facing the potential end of their season too.

But Elliott’s value isn’t just in the left arm. It’s in the calm that settles over the dugout when he’s on the mound. It’s in the way teammates talk about him. It’s in the way Bianco trusts him without having to say it out loud.

Work day 💪 pic.twitter.com/Yb003jKbAq — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 13, 2026

And if Ole Miss gets through Sunday, the path is already mapped out. The Rebels would face the UNC-West Virginia loser at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They’d be the home team if it’s UNC, the road team if it’s West Virginia. Right-hander Cade Townsend will likely get the start in that game.

None of that matters unless Elliott does what he’s always done in June.

This is why you save him. This is why you believe in him. This is why, when the season is down to one game, you go with the guy who has never let you down in one.

Ole Miss needs steadiness. It needs experience. It needs someone who’s been here before.

It needs Hunter Elliott.