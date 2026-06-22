Ole Miss Lands First Commitment in 2028 Recruiting Class

It’s never too early on the recruiting trail, and Ole Miss proved that again to start the week.

McComb wide receiver Latedrick Mallard, a 2028 prospect with two full high school seasons still ahead of him, announced his commitment to the Rebels on Monday.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Mallard put together a strong sophomore season with 19 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 19.5 yards per grab. The tools are there, and Ole Miss didn’t wait around to make him a priority.

“From the first time I got around the coaches and the program, it just felt like home,” Mallard told OMSpirit’s Zach Berry. “The relationship I built with the staff, the atmosphere around the program, and the opportunity they presented made me feel comfortable.”

Mallard said plenty of schools have been in touch, but the Rebels separated themselves by staying steady and showing real belief in what he could become.

“I’ve been hearing from several schools throughout my recruitment, and I’m grateful for all of the interest. A lot of coaches have taken the time to build relationships with me, but Ole Miss really stood out because of how consistent they were and how much they believed in me.”

For now, Mallard is committed and focused on what’s directly in front of him.

“Right now I’m committed and focused on building my relationship with Ole Miss and preparing for my season,” he said. “I’ll continue to communicate with coaches and support the program, but my main focus is getting better and helping my team win games.”

Mallard becomes Ole Miss’ first commit in the 2028 class, and the early returns suggest the Rebels are positioning themselves well with several top prospects in the cycle. It also comes at a time where a lot of 2027 signing class decisions will be made.

It’s a long road to signing day, but getting a head start never hurts.