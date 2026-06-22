Ole Miss Positioned for Potentially Massive 2027 Recruiting Run

The next few weeks are shaping up to be some of the most important of the summer for Ole Miss.

Several top targets are closing in on decision dates, momentum is shifting with a few in‑state priorities and the Rebels are positioned to make real noise if things break their way.

It’s the kind of stretch that can define a class.

Between long‑tracked in‑state battles, national recruitments nearing the finish line and a few surprise swings of momentum, Ole Miss is staring at a run of announcements that could reshape the 2027 board.

Here’s a quick look at who’s deciding and when:

Caden Moss – June 26

Alvin Mosley – June 27

Tae Walden Jr. – July 1

Adryan Cole – July 18

That’s four major targets announcing within a three‑week window, and that doesn’t even include the ongoing movement with five‑star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner, who hasn’t indicated when a decision could be made.

Mosley and Moss headline the immediate slate

Alvin Mosley has been one of the most talked‑about wideouts in the region for months, and he’ll shut things down June 27. Ole Miss has been in this one from the start, and the Rebels will get their final shot to close the deal before he goes public.

One day earlier, Caden Moss will make his decision live on Instagram. The Jackson native has been on Ole Miss’ radar for more than a year, and his visit to Oxford this weekend only strengthened the Rebels’ position. Moss will choose from Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio State and Oregon.

Adryan Cole keeps things tight

Four‑star safety Adryan Cole wrapped up his official visit to Oxford this weekend, and while Georgia picked up a Crystal Ball after his Athens trip earlier this summer, this one may be closer than it looks.

“Right now, I’m focused on finishing the process the right way and making sure I have all the information I need before making my decision,” Cole told Rebels247. “I have a lot of respect for the schools recruiting me, so I’m not ready to name a leader just yet, but I feel good about where things stand.”

Cole will decide July 18, choosing from Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Ohio State and Miami.

Tae Walden Jr. approaches the finish line

Another name to circle is athlete Tae Walden Jr., who is set to commit July 1. He’s wrapping up his visit schedule with a trip to Oregon, but Ole Miss has been steady here and remains firmly in the mix.

The Mississippi battles

Ole Miss is pushing hard to land three of the top five players in the state, and the picture is starting to shift.

Mitchell Turner, the No. 1 player in Mississippi, has been one of the most closely watched recruitments of the summer. After trending toward Alabama early, recent intel points to movement for Ole Miss and Texas. On3’s Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong now give the Rebels a slight edge over Alabama. Turner visited Ole Miss on June 5 and wrapped up his visit schedule with Mississippi State this weekend.

Four‑star offensive lineman Caleb Berry visited Oxford last weekend, and while he’s kept things quiet, reports say the visit went extremely well.

And then there’s Moss, who is set to announce June 26.

A defining stretch ahead

Ole Miss has positioned itself well. Now the announcements are coming.

If the Rebels can land even a portion of these targets, this class could take a major step forward before July is over. If they hit big, it could be the kind of run that changes the tone of the entire cycle.

Either way, the next few weeks are going to matter. A lot.