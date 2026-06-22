Two Top Ole Miss Targets Set to Announce Commitments Live

Two of Ole Miss’ top 2027 targets are about to make their college choices on one of the biggest offseason stages.

Cornerback Stanley Peters Jr. and linebacker Frederrick Ford will both announce their commitments this week during The Opening Finals, giving the Rebels a chance to make some noise in front of a national audience.

The Opening Finals run June 23-26 in Beaverton, Oregon, with 120 of the country’s best prospects on hand after earning invites through regional events. On Thursday, June 25, 247Sports will air a two-hour live show from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. Five prospects will make their commitments live during the broadcast, and Peters and Ford are two of them.

That alone tells you the level of attention both players are drawing.

Stanley Peters Jr.

Peters, a three-star corner from Seminary, Miss., has been trending upward since his standout performance at The Opening regional in New Orleans. The 5-10, 165-pound junior was one of the top defensive backs there, building on a strong high school season where he made plays on both sides of the ball.

He’ll choose from four finalists: Arkansas, Houston, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Peters is ranked No. 92 among cornerbacks nationally and No. 24 in Mississippi, but those numbers may not reflect where his game is headed.

Evaluators see him as a riser, and Thursday’s announcement will draw plenty of eyes from around the SEC footprint. Ole Miss has been heavily involved, and this is one of the more intriguing in-state recruitments of the summer.

Frederrick Ford: A Top247 linebacker ready to decide

Ford, a linebacker from Greenwood, Mississippi, also punched his ticket to Beaverton with a strong showing in New Orleans. At 6-3 and 195 pounds, he looks the part of a modern SEC linebacker, and he backed it up with an impressive day inside the Saints’ practice facility.

His finalists: LSU, Mississippi State, Michigan, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Ford is ranked No. 192 overall, No. 13 among linebackers and No. 6 in Mississippi for the 2027 class. That combination of size, athleticism and production has made him one of the most coveted defenders in the region. His decision will be one of the headline moments of Thursday’s broadcast.

Big stage, big opportunity

Ole Miss has been aggressive early in the 2027 cycle, and landing even one of these two would be a meaningful win. Landing both would be a statement.

Either way, the Rebels will be front and center when the lights come on Thursday night. Two in-state targets. Two national-level recruitments. And two decisions that could shape the next phase of Ole Miss’ defensive future.

The Opening Finals always deliver drama. This year, Ole Miss is right in the middle of it.