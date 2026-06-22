David Parson Buys Into Pete Golding’s Defensive Vision at Ole Miss

Ole Miss keeps stacking defensive talent, and the Rebels just landed another important piece.

Linebacker David Parson, a 6-foot, 225-pound standout from Douglas County High in Georgia, has committed to Ole Miss after an official visit earlier this month. He chose Pete Golding’s program over Virginia Tech, Kansas, Memphis and a long list of others.

Parson finished his recruitment with close to 30 offers, but the Rebels won this one the old-fashioned way: consistency, communication and trust.

First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability and the opportunity to be here today.

I want to thank my family for every ride, every sacrifice, every push when I needed it. None of this happens without you. To my coaches, teammates, and everyone who helped shape me… pic.twitter.com/CizlrPcLio — David Parson (@D_parson10) June 22, 2026

“They’ve been steady and intentional,” Parson told On3’s Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons. “They check in a lot, make sure I know I’m a priority, and they’ve built a strong relationship with me and my family.”

Ole Miss offered him back on Sept. 9 during last season and never let up. That mattered. So did the relationships he built with the staff, especially on the defensive side.

“I’ve gotten close with Coach Golding, Coach Shoop and Coach Brown. They’re real with me, they coach with detail and they’ve shown me exactly how I fit in their defense.”

That fit ended up being one of the biggest reasons he felt comfortable shutting things down.

“The defensive fit, the development I’ll get, the trust I have in the staff and the long-term plan they laid out for me on and off the field all were reasons why I chose Ole Miss.”

Parson has been to Oxford four times now, and each trip reinforced the same feeling.

“The atmosphere is competitive but welcoming, and the people show real love,” he said. “It feels like a place where I can grow and stay focused.”

He also sees the bigger picture of what Golding is building on defense, and he wants to be part of it.

“Coach Golding is building a strong defensive identity,” Parson said. “His track record speaks for itself, and I’m excited to learn under him and be part of what he’s putting together.”

For Ole Miss, this is another win in a summer that’s starting to stack up. For Parson, it’s a chance to join a defense that’s gaining momentum and identity under Golding.

And for the Rebels, it’s one more reason to feel good about where this class is headed.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class