Ole Miss QB Joins College Football’s Biggest Stars at Manning Passing Academy

There are certain invitations, watch list, positional rankings in college football that tell you exactly where a quarterback stands in the national conversation.

Getting the call to the Manning Passing Academy is one of them. This year, Trinidad Chambliss is on that list, and it’s another reminder that Ole Miss’ quarterback isn’t just a local star anymore. He’s one of the best in the country.

For Ole Miss fans, there’s an extra layer of meaning. The camp is named for Archie Manning, one of the greatest Rebels of all time. Seeing an Ole Miss quarterback head to an event built by a Manning never gets old, and Chambliss has earned his seat at the table.

He’s coming off a breakout season that turned him into one of the sport’s most talked‑about players. Chambliss threw for 3,412 yards with 29 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes.

He added 412 rushing yards and six more scores, giving Ole Miss one of the most balanced and efficient quarterbacks in the SEC.

He played his best football on the biggest stages, including the College Football Playoff run that pushed him into the national spotlight.

Now he’ll spend a weekend in Louisiana working alongside some of the top quarterbacks in America, serving as a counselor, competing in drills and representing Ole Miss on one of the sport’s most visible offseason stages.

And it’s a loaded group.

2026 Manning Passing Academy Attendees

Steve Angeli, Syracuse

Bear Bachmeier, BYU

CJ Bailey, NC State

Ryan Browne, Purdue

CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Noah Fifita, Arizona

Kevin Jennings, SMU

Kyle Lowe, Southeastern Louisiana

Jayden Maiava, USC

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Owen McCown, UTSA

Alberto Mendoza, Georgia Tech

Arch Manning, Texas

Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

KaMario Taylor, Mississippi State

Conner Weigman, Houston

Demond Williams, Washington

That’s a who’s who of college football’s next wave of stars. Chambliss isn’t just included. He’s one of the headliners.

The Manning Passing Academy has always been a place where elite quarterbacks sharpen their mechanics, compete in front of NFL eyes and build relationships that last well beyond college.

For Chambliss, it’s another step in a career that keeps trending upward. He’s already proven he can win big games, handle pressure and elevate the players around him. Now he gets to show that skillset in a setting built for the best of the best.

And for Ole Miss, it’s another sign of what it has in its quarterback room. Chambliss is entering 2026 as one of the most complete quarterbacks in the country, and being invited to the Manning Passing Academy only reinforces that.

Archie Manning once said the camp started as a small regional idea. Thirty years later, it’s a national showcase. And this year, an Ole Miss quarterback is right in the middle of it.

That feels fitting.