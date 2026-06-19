Benny Easter Jr. Is Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss, and That Is a Big Deal

Every now and then a recruiting nugget drops that makes people stop scrolling and say, “now that’s interesting.”

Thursday night delivered one of those moments. OMSpirit’s Zach Berry confirmed that Texas Tech commit Benny Easter Jr. is taking an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend.

That’s not nothing. That’s the kind of news that snaps a fanbase to attention.

Easter isn’t some fringe target. He’s the No. 22 player in the country, a four‑star wideout from Summer Creek in Texas and one of the most coveted receivers in the 2026 class. He’s been committed to Texas Tech since last November, and for most of that time the Red Raiders have felt pretty secure about it.

But Ole Miss has been in this thing longer than people realize.

The Rebels have been trying to get Easter to Oxford since the start of 2026. This isn’t a reaction to the Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal or the wave of bad headlines that have hit Texas Tech in recent weeks. Those things may have cracked the door open a little wider, but the relationship between Easter and Ole Miss was already real.

“I love Ole Miss. I’m very close with Coach L’Damian Washington. He’s made me a big priority,” Easter said earlier this year. That wasn’t lip service. That was a kid telling you he’s paying attention.

Now he’s showing up in Oxford. And that alone is a sign that this could get interesting.

Is Ole Miss the favorite? No. Not with Ohio State and LSU involved. Both have hosted him. Both have the resources and track record to close on elite receivers. And according to Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham, Ohio State and Texas Tech have been deep in NIL discussions, with Easter’s camp even exploring formal representation as the next step.

That’s heavyweight recruiting.

But here’s the thing: if Easter were completely locked in with Tech, he wouldn’t be taking this visit. If he were ready to jump to Ohio State, he probably would have done it already. Instead, he’s giving Ole Miss a weekend on campus.

And in recruiting, that’s all you need to make things weird.

The Reel takes a look at @SC_BulldogFB wide receiver, @BennyEaste12886. pic.twitter.com/kZYxCYPJTx — Houston Inside High School Sports (@ihss_houston) June 11, 2026

Ole Miss flipping Easter is still a longshot. No one should pretend otherwise.

But it also wouldn’t be the most shocking thing to happen in this sport. Not in an era where commitments wobble, NIL numbers shift, and one good weekend can change everything.

The Rebels wanted a chance. They got one.

And the fact that Easter is walking through the door at all is the kind of development that makes you say, “Whoa, really?”

Now we see where it goes.