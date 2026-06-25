Ole Miss Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine in game against the Arkansas Razorbacks
Ole Miss Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine in game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss Learns SEC Opponents for 2026-27 Men’s Basketball Season

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss now knows what the road to March will look like.

The SEC released its home and away opponents for the 2026‑27 men’s basketball season on Thursday, giving the Rebels a clearer picture of the matchups coming to the SJB Pavilion and the trips they’ll have to navigate in one of the toughest leagues in the country.

Dates, tip times and TV assignments will come later, but the structure is set. Each SEC team gets three opponents they’ll play twice, once at home and once on the road.

For Ole Miss, that group is Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State. That’s a challenging trio, and it guarantees the Pavilion will host at least two marquee games before conference play even hits its stride.

The rest of the home slate is strong, too. Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt are all scheduled to visit Oxford. It’s a mix of traditional powers, rising programs and familiar SEC rivals, and it should give Ole Miss one of the more balanced home schedules in the league.

The road schedule doesn’t get any easier.

The Rebels will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Missouri and South Carolina. Those trips cover almost every corner of the conference and include several of the SEC’s toughest environments.

None of this is surprising. The SEC has been the No. 1 conference in KenPom each of the last two seasons and has produced 24 NCAA Tournament teams in that span, seven more than any other league.

There are no soft spots anymore. Every schedule release feels like a reminder of how deep the conference has become.

For Ole Miss, though, it’s also an opportunity. A strong home slate, a few high‑profile road games and three rivalry‑style home‑and‑homes give the Rebels plenty of chances to build a résumé.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing when the games land on the calendar.

2026‑27 Ole Miss SEC Opponents

Home Opponents

  • Georgia
  • Oklahoma
  • Texas A&M
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Vanderbilt

Away Opponents

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • South Carolina

Home‑and‑Away Opponents

  • Auburn
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi State

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES